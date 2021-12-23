Vincent D’Onofrio Reveals How Hawkeye’s Kingpin Is Different From The Netflix Version

There are some questions as to whether or not the version of Wilson Fisk—played by Marvel fan-favorite Vincent D’Onofrio—is the same version of the character the actor played in Netflix’s Daredevil series. While the actor tells us his process was largely the same this time around, he does admit there have been some changes to the character.

“I knew that he would be physically stronger, and I knew that he would be able to take more physical abuse. I knew that [going in],” D’Onofrio tells us.

But even then, he wanted to treat the character similarly because, as he sees it, that’s largely the only way to keep him interesting.

“[Marvel was] just so excited that I said that, because it’s what they were thinking,” he tells us. “And I think that everybody realizes that the only way this character, as of now, stays interesting is if he has these, even if you make him stronger, as long as he’s always based that his foundation is his emotional life and the pain, everything comes through the pain that he went through as a child. Then we’ve got a character there, an interesting character.”

