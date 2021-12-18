Hawkeye: Marvel Shares Holiday Card From Bishop Security

The finale of Hawkeye is hitting Disney+ on Wednesday, just in time for the whole series to be available to watch this Christmas. The series has been the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first holiday-themed project since Iron Man 3, and Marvel Studios has been leaning into the merriment. Earlier this month, they posted a sweet Christmas card featuring Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate BIshop (Hailee Steinfeld). Now, they’re back with a special holiday greeting from Bishop Security, the company owned by Kate’s mom, Eleanor (Vera Farmiga).

“With love, the Bishop Security family. Episode five of Marvel Studios’ @HawkeyeOfficial is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. Art by @sg_posters,” Marvel shared on Instagram. The card features the saying, “Your safety matters most this holiday season.” You can check it out below:

Recently, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, spoke about Hawkeye and revealed he hopes it will become a Christmas classic.

“I hope [Hawkeye is necessary viewing for the holidays],” Feige told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s fun, we’ve always wanted to do a story [at Christmas]. We had a little bit in Iron Man 3 that was our Christmas story — nobody really looks at it as a [Christmas story], we sort of consider that a Christmas movie. But this, unabashedly, is a holiday story.”

“I love the idea of it being a perennial that people can check out every holiday season,” Feige added. “I love that it’s debuting just before Thanksgiving, it concludes just before Christmas. For the first time, you get a title Avenger on Disney+, which is great. Jeremy Renner, of course, is the best, and he’s the reason to do it. Thankfully, Hailee wanted to work with him, so we got her to play Kate Bishop, and it’s that pairing that I think is gonna make for very happy holidays.”

As for the Bishop family, things got tense in the latest episode after a huge reveal. Warning: Hawkeye Spoilers Ahead! Vincent D’Onofrio has officially returned as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, a role he first played in Netflix’s Daredevil series. Not only is Kingpin the big bad of Hawkeye, but it was revealed that he’s been working with Kate’s mother. What do you think will happen between the characters in the finale? Tell us in the comments!

The sixth and final episode of Hawkeye drops on Disney+ on December 22nd.