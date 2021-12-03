Hawkeye Episode 1 Includes Major Continuity Error We All Missed

Marvel’s Hawkeye TV series is getting dinged yet again for a continuity error in its big opening flashback to the original Avengers movie. Marvel fans already pointed out that Hawkeye’s version of Stark Tower from The Battle of New York got the damaged lettering of the “Stark” name wrong compared to the original Avengers movie. Now, fans have spotted a chronological error in young Kate Bishop’s room. As you can see in the photo below, young Kate was clearly a fan of the Despicable Me franchise, as she has a Minions sticker book in her room. Only, it’s a book that won’t be released for nearly a decade!

As you can see in the images above, young Kate Bishop has a copy of the Despicable Me Minions Rise of Gru 48-Page Color and Trace Activity Book stacked on her bookshelf. A quick peek on Amazon tells you that the book was released on January 1, 2021 – long after the Avengers fought the Battle of New York on May 4, 2012.

Obviously, the set decorators of the Hawkeye Disney+ series set this scene on the assumption that no one would go looking too deeply into the inventory list of Young Kate Bishop’s room. Those set decorators severely underestimated the obsessive attention to detail that Marvel fas have, because it didn’t take long for them to pick out the mistake.

Marvel Studios always takes risks when trying to go back and re-examine key elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s past. It’s only getting tougher for Marvel to pull off that act – especially with new gaps like the five-year stretch between The Snap and The Blip, or the fact that the current MCU timeline is set years ahead of the time we’re living in. At the same time: televisions and monitors are only becoming more crystal clear and sharp in detail with their imagery, so productions are going to have to step their game up when it comes to getting the details right. If nothing else, this may be the best kind of free advertising for some Minions merch.

Mistakes aside, the opening sequence of Hawkeye that took us back to the Battle of New York was truly an ambitious spectacle – especially for a TV show. It’s the kind of thing Marvel Studios promised with their line of Disney+ series: bring the MCU movie experience to the small screen. So far, they’re (mostly) getting it right.

Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+.