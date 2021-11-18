Kevin Feige Reveals If Other New York Heroes Will Appear in Hawkeye

The premiere of Hawkeye is nearly upon us, and fans can’t wait for the show’s two lead archers to leap into action. Set right in the middle of the Big Apple, it’d make a bit of sense for some other superheroes to help out should Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) need it. After all, that’s how it happens in the comics, right?

Not so fast. While crossovers happen all the time in New York City in the Marvel source material, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says Disney+’s Hawkeye show was made solely to place the focus on its two lead characters. That’s why fans shouldn’t expect the likes of Spider-Man to show up at any point in the series.

“Marvel is the world outside your window. And in the Marvel comics, yeah, Spidey could swing by at any moment, the Fantastic Four could come flying down,” Feige said during the Hawkeye press conference, hosted by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis.

He added, “But even in the comics, it’s, ‘What is the story you’re telling?’ And that’s really what always has to be the primary focus. Which, in this case, is very much Clint and Kate; getting to know more about Clint, and getting to meet and know Kate, and everything in this series is focused towards that.”

As for Clint Barton goes, Renner says he knows he’s in all six episodes of this event series. After that, the Avengers star doesn’t know if he’ll return.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, or I’m not a soothsayer,” Renner told GamesRadar+. “But having Hailee come in, and these characters, I think it opens it up for six great episodes for this event type of television. After that, I have no idea. But these six episodes are pretty exciting.”

Hawkeye debuts with a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on November 24th.

