Jeremy Renner Reveals New Look at Hawkeye Series Logo With Kate Bishop

At long last, Jeremy Renner‘s Hawkeye is finally getting a property of his own. In just over two years, the actor will be starring in Hawkeye, a limited series that will be exclusive to Disney+ — and the actor has just shared at a new look at the show’s earliest promotional material. Though the entire opening Hawkeye sequence from Marvel’s Hall H panel has yet to officially surface online, Renner teased fans with a new photo from Comic-Con of him in front of the series’ logo and brand-new protagonist.

As seen in the officially-released logo from Marvel Studios, the series branding is heavily influenced by the same logo used by Matt Fraction and David Aja’s run — that is, of course, if it’s not the same exact logo the way it is. Though exact details remain pretty scarce, we do know the series will introduce the first live-action version of Kate Bishop, Marvel’s current version of Hawkeye.

Earlier in the year — far in advance of this show officially receiving an announcement, of course — Renner revealed what it meant for his character to make it through Avengers: Endgame. Though he didn’t mention anything specifically, he did seem to tease something was brewing at the time.

“With Endgame, I think with any ending, it creates a new beginning for a lot of things. Marvel has a lot of plans for a lot of things. So it was exciting,” Renner said during a convention appearance. “But to sum up 21 films is very difficult, but I think it satiates a lot of the fans. I’m only here because of the fans, as we all are. Hopefully I feel like we satiate a lot of people, and a lot of people had to go, but then I think it creates new beginnings for other things.”

“There are some things I can talk about and some things I can’t, still,” Renner said of his post-Endgame MCU future.

