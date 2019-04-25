Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Shares Avengers Throwback Featuring Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth

✖

Jeremy Renner has been busy filming his upcoming Disney+ series, Hawkeye, but that doesn't mean he's not missing his time with the original Avengers. Renner was one of the original six to appear in The Avengers in 2012 alongside Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Evans (Captain America), and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow). Renner took to Instagram yesterday to show off a throwback photo featuring himself with Downey Jr. and Hemsworth. Based on Renner's hair and the scenery, it appears the image is from Avengers: Endgame.

"Miss these fine gents @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr And the rest of the gang!! #marvelousfriends," Renner wrote. "🤗😍," Downey Jr. replied. You can check out the fun set photo in the Instagram post below:

In addition to Renner, Hawkeye will star Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

As for Downey Jr., his days of playing Iron Man are seemingly over. However, Hemsworth will soon be returning as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. In addition to Hemsworth, the movie will see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. The movie will also feature members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. In fact, Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Karen Gillian (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin/On-set Rocket) were all spotted in Sydney last month.

Hawkeye is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year. In the meantime, the first five episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.