Hawkeye Stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld React to Black Widow’s Post-Credits Scene

As Marvel prepares to head into Hawkeye, their new Disney+ original series focusing on Jeremy Renner’s Avenger and introducing Hailee Steinfeld as his protégé Kate Bishop. Its been a few months since a major tease for the show dropped however as Marvel fans might recall that the post-credit scene in the Black Widow movie actually set-up part of the new TV series as well. In the sequence, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, sister to Natasha Romanoff and seemingly the new Black Widow of the MCU, stood over Nat’s grave and vowed revenge against the person she thought responsible, Renner’s Clint Barton.

Speaking at the Hollywood premiere for the TV series, both Renner and Steinfeld were asked about their reaction to the Black Widow post-credit stinger and how it sets up their new series. “I was with my niece and she she’s like ‘Uncle Jeremy, what did you do?’ I didn’t do anything!” Renner told Variety. “I had no reaction, I was laughing at my niece.” Steinfeld added: “My reaction wad more like ‘No way!’ I never fail to get incredibly excited, I even geek out over…I mean, one thing in the MCU, with the delicately interwoven details throughout each and every film and TV show and piece and whatever. It’s incredible. So I saw that and I was like ‘That means something, I don’t know what yet, but we’re gonna find out.’”

Jeremy Renner recalls his reaction to seeing Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova swear revenge against #Hawkeye in the #BlackWidow post-credits: "I was with my niece and she went 'Uncle Jeremy, what did you do?' I didn't do anything!" https://t.co/PosK7Daguf pic.twitter.com/RjHivawLH7 — Variety (@Variety) November 18, 2021

Pugh was previously confirmed to appear in the series when Marvel officially announced the cast but considering how much else the two Hawkeyes will have on their plate (the tracksuit Draculas from Matt Fraction and David Aja’s comic run for instance as well as new character Echo), putting a superspy on their tail might be the last thing that they need.

“I can’t speak to that,” Rhys Thomas, who directs part of the series, told GamesRadar about Hawkeye vs. Black Widow on the Marvel Studios series. “But yes, we know their past, and obviously what happened in Endgame. We know in these first two episodes that Clint’s dealing with the fallout of that. But in terms of how they meet, I can’t – I’ll just pretend I don’t know. Imagine it’s a happy meeting, where they talk over coffee and work things out.”

Hawkeye debuts with a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on November 24th.

