Lucky The Pizza Dog Fans Are Loving His Appearance In the Hawkeye Trailer

Earlier today came the official trailer for Marvel’s Hawkeye from Marvel Studios offering the first look at the new Disney+ series. With this brief glimpse of the show we saw teases of what to expect like how Clint Barton and Kate Bishop meet each other plus confirming a Christmas time setting for the series. The trailer also revealed some of the characters that will appear including Marvel hero Echo, the villainous Tracksuit Draculas, and the fan-favorite Lucky aka Pizza Dog. First introduced in the Matt Fraction/David Aja run of the comics, which is clearly very influential on the new series, fans have taken to social media to flip out about the first official look at Lucky in the new series.

Starring Jeremy Renner as the title hero, with Hailee Steinfeld also as the title hero (the Kate Bishop version), Marvel’s Hawkeye also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye is officially described as follows: “Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.”

Hawkeye debuts on Disney+ on November 24th.

