Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfield Unite in Epic Hawkeye Fan Poster

Earlier this week, a report revealed that Hailee Steinfeld is being eyed to play Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Hawkeye series, and we have a pretty epic take on what that could look like. A post from Reddit user spideyvegas has made the rounds online, which imagines what a poster for the Hawkeye series could look like. The poster sees Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop in profile with Jeremy Renner‘s Clint Barton, in a style that (like the series’ official logo) evokes Matt Fraction and David Aja’s Hawkeye run.

The series is expected to follow Clint training Kate to be an ace archer, as well as explore the stretch of time Clint spent as Ronin between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

“With Endgame, I think with any ending, it creates a new beginning for a lot of things. Marvel has a lot of plans for a lot of things. So it was exciting,” Renner said during a convention appearance. “But to sum up 21 films is very difficult, but I think it satiates a lot of the fans. I’m only here because of the fans, as we all are. Hopefully I feel like we satiate a lot of people, and a lot of people had to go, but then I think it creates new beginnings for other things.”

“There are some things I can talk about and some things I can’t, still,” Renner said of his post-Endgame MCU future.

A Hawkeye series has been on the wishlist of many Marvel fans for quite some time, and was reported to be in development earlier this year before officially being announced at San Diego Comic-Con. The series will join a slew of Disney+ original series set in the MCU, including Loki, WandaVision, What If?, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

“At Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige — who is shepherding this amazing tentpole theatrical Marvel Cinematic Universe — he is the same person behind all the Marvel Studios series that will be on Disney+, so he’s bringing in great storytellers, directors, producers and writers for these series,” Disney+ exec Agnes Chu said earlier this year. “It’s a way in which we can access new talent as well as leverage the great storytelling that already exists.”

