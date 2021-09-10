Hawkeye Unites Kate Bishop, Clint Barton, and Pizza Dog in New Photo

A new image for Hawkeye has surfaced online featuring the lead trio for the upcoming Disney+ series. An official look at the scene members of the paparazzi managed to capture last year, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and her trusty companion in Lucky the Pizza Dog manage to track down Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) as the trio waits for a subway car to stop.

The snapshot surfaced Friday afternoon and quickly began making the rounds. Mainly for the involvement of the world’s goodest boy in Lucky, but also because it’s one of the only official looks we’ve gotten of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

See it for yourself below.

As seen in the still, both Hawkeyes are dressed up in winter clothing due to the Christmas-time nature of the show’s timeline.

“We’re treating our shows as if we’re making our features,” Tran previously told ComicBook.com of the production value behind Disney+ shows. “I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you’ve seen. So that’s always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]’s mindset of let’s make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it’s going to feel like it’s just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it’s going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we’ll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter.”

Hawkeye debuts on Disney+ on November 24th.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in Hawkeye? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.