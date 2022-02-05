Hawkeye: Unused Concept Art Gives Yelena a Totally Different Black Widow Costume

There are many things to love about Disney+’s most recent Marvel series, Hawkeye, especially the return of Florence Pugh as Black Widow‘s Yelena Belova. The character came to New York with the intention of killing Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and she ended up having many memorable scenes, especially the ones with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfield). In Pugh’s first appearance on the series, she showed up in some hardcore tactical gear, but her look was almost a little different. Concept artist Josh Nizzi took to Instagram this week to show off an original design for Yelena, which mixes her tactical gear with some winter additions.

“Here is an unused look I did for Yelena in Hawkeye. I was combining New York wet winter and tactical wear. #marvel #hawkeye #conceptart #florencepugh,” Nizzi wrote. You can check out the concept art below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Steinfeld recently spoke with TVLine, and referenced the witty repartee between Kate and Yelena, saying she was “pretty sure it all made it in there, which was already a lot.” The penultimate episode featured the two women sharing a meal of boxed mac-and-cheese with hot sauce.

“It really so seamless getting through it with Florence [Pugh]. The banter is incredible,” Steinfeld shared. “We’ve got a girls’ night over mac and cheese and hot sauce so how could that not be so much fun? But [also] realizing that this scene does, in fact, carry a lot of weight. These two characters who find this quick connection and almost friendship in each other but know that that cannot and will not get in the way of what they’re both trying to achieve. Kate is at a loss with what Yelena is after and is trying to understand what she’s there to do and why she’s so sure about what kind of person Clint is.”

Steinfeld also talked to Cosmopolitan about getting along with Pugh and noted that they had similar energy.

“Oh, one hundred percent. I honestly felt that right away. And I hope to god she’d say the same thing. Jeez. Now that I say it, I’m like, ‘I knew right from the start!’ And what if she was like, ‘This girl?’ No, I think we just had similar energy,” Steinfeld said. “We had a moment together where we were shooting and something went wrong. There was no recovering from it. I started laughing so hard that somebody thought I was crying-I don’t know what that says about my laugh-and I just remember a flood of people rushing in and being like, ‘Is everyone okay?’ And I’m literally facedown on the ground, just hysterically laughing. Mind you, we were in a scene that was in no way, shape, or form meant to be at all funny. We really did have a wonderful time together.”

Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+.