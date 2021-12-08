Black Widow’s Florence Pugh Breaks Silence on Hawkeye Return

Hawkeye is moving right along. As of this writing, two-thirds of the show’s six episodes have already been released, and the latest offering may have been the series’ biggest episode yet. Despite reports of her involvement months ahead of time, this week’s episode of the Marvel show surprised fans with the highly anticipated return of Yelena Belova, the assassin played by Florence Pugh during the events of Black Widow.

As seen in the post-credits scene for the flick, Belova was working for Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and the two were conspiring to kill Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) as retribution for letting Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) die. Now, Pugh herself has broken her silence on her long-await Marvel return.

“She’s here,” Pugh shared on Instagram alongside two shots of Belova pulled straight from today’s Hawkeye episode.

Though Marvel kept quiet on Pugh’s involvement in the series, Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld confirmed she and Pugh worked together on the set.

“We had a moment together where we were shooting and something went wrong. There was no recovering from it. I started laughing so hard that somebody thought I was crying … and I just remember a flood of people rushing in and being like, ‘Is everyone okay?’

“And I’m literally facedown on the ground, just hysterically laughing,” she continued. “Mind you, we were in a scene that was in no way, shape, or form meant to be at all funny. We really did have a wonderful time together.”

Keep scrolling to see what Marvel fans are saying about the return.

Can’t Believe It

can’t believe we’re finally seeing florence pugh as yelena belova in hawkeye again. pic.twitter.com/60WnbF6igA — comfort florence pugh (@safepugh) December 8, 2021

She’s Here

Pure Awe

Like Sisters

I Love It

WHY IS EPISODE 4 OF MARVEL SERIES ALWAYS THE BEST

CLINT FINALLY BEING NICE TO KATE TO A LOT OF CRYING AND OFCOURSE FUCKING YELENA BELOVA REVEAL I LOVE IT pic.twitter.com/F4xpfAkCvc — Raven🎗Maria Hill w h y (@strangesbi) December 8, 2021

All Caps

Can’t Do This

YELENA WEARING A BRAID JUST LIKE NAT I CAN'T DO THIS

The first four episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

