Heartbreaking Avengers: Endgame Graphic Captures Heroes’ Reactions Before Death

Over the last two years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the franchise has seen a lot of changes as new heroes have emerged while some of the most prominent characters have moved on. And while Captain America might have received a happy ending, finally getting that life that Tony Stark kept talking about, others weren’t as lucky. And from Avengers: Infinity War to Avengers: Endgame, many heroes knew they were going to make the ultimate sacrifice — whether against their own will, or for the greater good of everyone in the universe.

One fan compiled many of these moments into one haunting image, showing how Iron Man, Black Widow, Gamora, and Loki all coped with the fact that they were going to die. Take a look below.

While some of these characters are getting another chance in future Marvel Studios projects, others aren’t so lucky. The founding father of the franchise Robert Downey Jr. is done playing Iron Man on the big screen, and he recently spoke with Disney’s twenty-three magazine about he and co-star Chis Evans’ decision to exit the MCU.

“We had to get off. We opted to, and knew it was part of the job to get off the bus while it rolled on to other destinations,” Downey said. “There’s something very sobering about it. I’m glad he and I will be there to welcome others as they retire their jerseys.”

But Gamora and Loki are getting second chances, it seems, with Zoe Saldana returning for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Tom Hiddleston reprising his role for the Loki series on Disney+.

Hiddleston spoke with MTV News recently about the opportunity to return to the character.

“I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I’d have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it,” added Hiddleston. “You’ve got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can’t.”

As for Natasha Romanoff, the character might be gone in the future of the MCU, but Scarlett Johansson is currently filming a solo film set before the events of her death in Avengers: Endgame.

Black Widow is next on the docket for Marvel Studios and is set to premiere in theaters on May 1, 2020.