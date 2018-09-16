Marvel

Marvel Fans Want to See Henry Cavill as Captain Britain

Following news of Superman star Henry Cavill‘s rumored exit from Warner Bros.’ DC Cinematic Universe, a subset of fans are calling for the English actor to next board Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain Britain.

News broke Wednesday reporting Cavill was out as the Man of Steel, but a cryptic video shared by Cavill on Instagram suggested the five-year Superman star was not yet through with the role.

Cavill’s manager, Dany Garcia, said on Twitter “the cape is still in his closet,” adding producers Warner Bros. “has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe.”

In response to the situation by way of a statement released through The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. said only “no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films,” but that the studio has “always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged.”

News of Cavill’s supposed ousting from the role and subsequent online backlash comes as Superman’s future remains on the backburner, further fueling the fire and — for some — the desire to see Cavill instead board Marvel Studios’ cinematic universe, which continues to dominate the box office as the most successful movie franchise of all time.

With no Superman movie soaring into theaters for at least several years — and the studio instead shifting focus to Kal El’s cousin with the now-in-the-works Supergirl movie, Cavill is freed up to board the MCU, which was recently rumored to be eyeing a Guy Ritchie-directed Captain Britain and the Black Knight movie.

Casting Cavill as Captain Britain would re-team the star with the Sherlock Holmes and Aladdin filmmaker, who previously directed Cavill as suave secret agent Napoleon Solo in 2015’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Other English actors, including Star Trek‘s Simon Pegg and Pirates of the Caribbean‘s Orlando Bloom, have expressed interest in the coveted role of Brian Braddock, who in the Marvel Comics was originally endowed with superhuman powers by way of a magical amulet given to him by immortal wizard Merlyn and his daughter, allowing him to become Britain’s flagship protector.

After starring in this summer’s blockbuster Mission: Impossible — Fallout, Cavill will next star as Geralt in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of hit video game series The Witcher.

