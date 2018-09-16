Marvel Fans Want to See Henry Cavill as Captain Britain

Following news of Superman star Henry Cavill‘s rumored exit from Warner Bros.’ DC Cinematic Universe, a subset of fans are calling for the English actor to next board Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain Britain.

News broke Wednesday reporting Cavill was out as the Man of Steel, but a cryptic video shared by Cavill on Instagram suggested the five-year Superman star was not yet through with the role.

Cavill’s manager, Dany Garcia, said on Twitter “the cape is still in his closet,” adding producers Warner Bros. “has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe.”

In response to the situation by way of a statement released through The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. said only “no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films,” but that the studio has “always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged.”

News of Cavill’s supposed ousting from the role and subsequent online backlash comes as Superman’s future remains on the backburner, further fueling the fire and — for some — the desire to see Cavill instead board Marvel Studios’ cinematic universe, which continues to dominate the box office as the most successful movie franchise of all time.

With no Superman movie soaring into theaters for at least several years — and the studio instead shifting focus to Kal El’s cousin with the now-in-the-works Supergirl movie, Cavill is freed up to board the MCU, which was recently rumored to be eyeing a Guy Ritchie-directed Captain Britain and the Black Knight movie.

Casting Cavill as Captain Britain would re-team the star with the Sherlock Holmes and Aladdin filmmaker, who previously directed Cavill as suave secret agent Napoleon Solo in 2015’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Other English actors, including Star Trek‘s Simon Pegg and Pirates of the Caribbean‘s Orlando Bloom, have expressed interest in the coveted role of Brian Braddock, who in the Marvel Comics was originally endowed with superhuman powers by way of a magical amulet given to him by immortal wizard Merlyn and his daughter, allowing him to become Britain’s flagship protector.

After starring in this summer’s blockbuster Mission: Impossible — Fallout, Cavill will next star as Geralt in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of hit video game series The Witcher.

“Campaign Time”

Dude what if Henry Cavill hops on to the MCU and plays Captain Britain ?? @MarvelStudios ? pic.twitter.com/j8Nm8FT0da — Romeooo (@Romeeeooo_) September 13, 2018

So, I guess the internet is in agreement that Henry Cavill should be Captain Britain. — Erica Freeman (@ericadawn16) September 13, 2018

@MarvelStudios Starting a campaign to make Henry Cavill Captain Britain! ??#HenryCavillforCaptainBritain — Colin: Wielder of the Infinty Gauntlet (@C_Hechta) September 12, 2018

“Like Captain America, But British”

Now that Henry cavill isn’t Superman anymore, Marvel can cast him for Captain Britain ? — slapdick (@noah__watt) September 13, 2018

Henry Cavill Captain Britain? — Martin? (@MartinSun93) September 13, 2018

“Perfect Idea”

Henry Cavill as the MCU Captain Britain would be a perfect ? pic.twitter.com/MMGdBY21pA — Jaylen M 2ko (@JaylenMark3) September 13, 2018

Henry Cavill as Captain Britain would amazing ? — SS27? (@KevDreamy) September 13, 2018

“Agreeing with Joey Butts”

Quoting @JoeyButts21 – How insane would it be if Marvel snatched up Cavill and cast him as Captain Britain?! I’m totally in for the shade. ? pic.twitter.com/VOrfme4ZGR — Brad Heyen (@heyenikin) September 13, 2018

“Coincidence?”

Captain Britain rumors surface and Henry Cavill Leaves DCEU around the same time pic.twitter.com/Milv3yRd4h — Bisaster (@Geekykiwii) September 13, 2018

“Britain. Captain Britain.”

@Marvel @Kevfeige talks about the Captain Britain character have happened behind the scenes right? lucky for you…henry cavill is available and he expressed a desire to work with marvel in the past, get him before he becomes the new James Bond, what are you waiting for? — daniel cott (@96Cott) September 13, 2018

“Time to Save Henry”

Henry Cavill as captain Britain plss. Or if disney wants to piss WB off, cast him as hyperion. But really tho, Captain Britain ftw — ????? ℙ???? (@azrulQos) September 13, 2018

Marvel should try an cast Henry Cavill as Captain Britain — T.O. (@JADbeats) September 13, 2018

in the terms of exiting Superman, can Henry Cavill play Brian Braddock/Captain Britain? it’s a good idea isn’t it? isn’t it? it’s time to save Henry, your move mcu. — Elky. (@elkyandika) September 13, 2018

“…Wasted Henry Cavill”

Hey @MarvelStudios, since @WarnerBrosEnt and @dccomics wasted Henry Cavill, I suggest you cast him as Captain Britain. — Toasted LARShmellow (@TimeCircuits_on) September 13, 2018

Man. Should the news of Henry Cavill got replaced as Superman be true….



On the other hand, maybe MCU could cast him as Captain Britain. — Hot Brain (@Sesa_Opas) September 13, 2018

“A step backwards”

I’ve seen a few folks today pitching Cavill as Captain Britain today. Yes, I do think he would’ve made a good one. But wouldn’t that be a major step backwards? From Superman to Captain freakin Britain? — JLAvenger not @ any con (@JLAvenger) September 13, 2018