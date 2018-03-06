Here Is What Kurt Russell Could Look Like As Ego In Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 2.

Director James Gunn surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con when he revealed Kurt Russell’s role in the film to be Ego, the living planet.

Russell will be playing the human form of Ego, who has taken on a physical form to experience what it’s like to be human. While that might be the case for the majority of the film, you can’t help but wonder if Gunn will have him appear in his natural form at some point, which would feature the talented actor as a rather angry and powerful planet.

The talented artist BossLogic has created his rendition of what Russell could look like in the role, though this is in his planet form. We have now seen his human wardrobe, which will be something a bit less, well, massive. It’s a hard to grasp the concept to be sure, especially amongst the common moviegoer who hasn’t seen the character in the comics before. That said, if Gunn can make a gun-toting racoon and an ancient tree relatable, I imagine he can do the same for Ego.

The Director spoke briefly about Ego while at Comic-Con, and how in many ways, he’s using the same methods for Ego that he used for Rocket.

“This melancholy and beautiful undercurrent helped to ground the character (Rocket) for me. He had far more in common with Frankenstein’s monster than he did Bugs Bunny. And I related to him, greatly, and I hoped other folks who felt like outsiders would as well. Ego seemed, in many ways, like an even more ridiculous character.”

In attempting to make the character’s unique origin and history work within the movie, Gunn said the process led him down a “far deeper place than he expected”, adding “We have both pushed ourselves as far as we can go in making him real, and grounded, and emotionally centered.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theatres on May 5th, 2017.