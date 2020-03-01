Here’s What Alison Brie Could Look Like As She-Hulk

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon be expanding on Disney+ with Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVsion both slated to premiere later this year. Marvel and the streaming service have more exciting projects in the works, including She-Hulk, which is expected to begin filming in July. There’s no word yet on who will be playing She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, but rumors recently circulated that Marvel Studios was looking for an “Alison Brie-type” to play the role. In an interview with James Corden, Brie commented on the rumors and played it coy on whether or not she’s actually interested in the role. If you like the idea of the Glow star joining the MCU, then BossLogic has some fun art just for you. They recently took to social media to share their take on Brie as the character.

“Ending the weekend with @alisonbrie #shehulk 😁❤️,” they wrote. The image got a lot of reactions in the comments: “They should do it similar to the ‘Incredible Hulk’ TV show – Alison Brie is Jennifer Walters and Gina Carano is She-Hulk,” @Charles_Rengel suggested. “Love Alison Brie. I hope she actually does get to be this character,” @KDude22 added. “I hope she gets it. I mean, if they’re looking [for] an Alison Brie type actress, and she’s available to play it, she should play it,” @ElenneMigo replied. “PERFECT. I freaking love it. I really, really hope she gets the part,” @UnclePhil2K wrote. You can check out BossLogic’s art below:

According to a production notice, She-Hulk will begin filming in Atlanta this summer and will be produced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige alongside writer/producer Jessica Gao, who is known for Rick and Morty, Silicon Valley, and Take My Wife.

During the Marvel Studios panel at CCXP19 back in December, Feige dropped a bombshell when he mentioned Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk would be “ready” for Disney+ by the end of 2020 and suggested that fans can expect the character to pop in movies after that initial outing. “Some characters we’ve announced like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight you will meet for the first time on a Disney+ show and then they’ll go into the movies but the MCU will now go back and forth,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously confirmed.

