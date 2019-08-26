Hilarious Captain America: Civil War Meme Weighs the Pros and Cons of Both Teams

Avengers: Endgame was a monumental undertaking, and it also served as the legitimate unifying moment for a team that was fractured by the events of Captain America: Civil War. The question of whether or not to sign the Sokovia Accords led to the heroes picking sides and fans never got the see the heroes all in one place until Avengers: Endgame.

Iron Man’s team consisted of he, Black Widow, Vision, War Machine and Spider-Man. Captain Americahad Falcon, The Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, and Scarlet Witch with him. One cheeky Redditor noticed that one side really got the worst of Infinity War and Endgame. Iron Man‘s side was pretty much decimated (I know, its bad) in the fight to undo what Thanos had done.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Iron Man died saving the universe by using the Infinity Stones at the cost of his life. Black Widow sacrificed herself for the Soul Stone on Vormir. Vision got that same Soul Stone literally ripped from him at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. War Machine, Spider-Man, and Black Panther all survived but with caveats. War Machine is still paralyzed without the help of Stark Tech. Black Panther got killed in his own movie, brought back to life, dusted by Thanos’ snap, and brought back in Endgame. Peter Parker is alive and well after being brought back from the snap, but he lives in limbo due to the corporate standoff between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.

Meanwhile, on the other side, everyone is doing pretty well, all things considered. Cap got to get married and grow old in the past. Winter Soldier got dusted as well, but came back and now gets to adventure with Falcon in their new Disney+ series. Speaking of Falcon, he got promoted to be the “new” Captain America at the end of Endgame. Ant-Man and Hawkeye both got to retire with their families after Endgame. Scarlet Witch will even get to continue her story in WandaVision.

This is not to say that Cap’s side was completely right in the conflict between the Avengers. But, it is staggering to look at just how the body count piled up after the events of the ensuing films. In any future battles, people should stand next to Steve Rodgers (if he reappears) or whoever is holding that shield because he’s basically good luck in the cast of catastrophe.

Hopefully, Phase 4 will be a little kinder to Iron Man’s extended tree. Black Panther 2 was announced yesterday, so his adventures will go on. There’s still a small sliver of hope that Spider-Man will one day re-join the MCU’s ranks. Unfortunately for the rest of that team, it looks like the Infinity Saga might have been the end of the road. Fans will have to see if Marvel has anything in store to make up for this overwhelming victory.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.