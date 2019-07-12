Hilarious Iron Man Meme Reveals the True Villain of the Marvel Universe

Warning: Spider-Man: Far From Home Spoilers Ahead…

The latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Far From Home, finally hit theaters this month and the movie’s twist is making people notice a pattern within the MCU. In the film, it’s revealed that Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) is not only the villain, but he used to work for Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). In fact, his entire crew were former employees of Iron Man (RIP). Thanks to a hilarious meme posted to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, fans are realizing that a lot of MCU villains were once slighted by Stark.

“Damn, Tony pissed off a lot of people,” u/happyforme466 wrote.

As you can see, the meme features many people who were completely fueled by their resentment towards Stark. This includes Obadiah Stane/Iron Monger (Jeff Bridges) from Iron Man, Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce) from Iron Man 3, Ultron (James Spader) from Avengers: Age of Ultron, Adrian Toomes/Vulture (Michael Keaton) from Spider-Man: Homecoming, Ivan Vanko/Whiplash (Mickey Rourke) from Iron Man 2, Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) from Captain America: Civil War, and finally Mysterio. All of these individuals either worked for Tony, blamed Tony for something, or in the case of Ultron, was created by him.

Many fans commented on the post:

“I wonder if any other Avenger has pissed off as many people,” u/Anon-Why wrote.

“If they were in a support group, Killian and Quentin would get along well, whereas Obadiah would feel uncomfortable since Quentin hired the guy he yelled at in IM1,” u/ChampionAshley pointed out.

“It’s Tony Stark’s seven evil exes,” u/ctinadiva joked.

