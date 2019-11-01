Hilarious Marvel Meme Compares Thor and Loki to Other MCU Siblings

It’s been a few months since the final Marvel Cinematic Universe film of 2019 was released in theaters, but the Internet is still full of fun content to keep fans busy. One stop for Marvel needs is the r/MarveMemes subreddit, a “place to post the best Marvel related memes.” One fan recently took to the Reddit page to honor the siblings in the MCU, but with a fun twist. The meme shows Wanda and Pietro Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Gamora and Nebula (Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillan), T’Challa and Shuri (Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright) and finally Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and a snake. This, of course, refers to the fact that Thor’s adopted brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has the ability to become the slithering creatures.

Many people commented on the post:

“‘And then he stabbed me,’” u/WintertimeFriends quoted from Thor: Ragnarok.

“It bothers me that we didn’t get much of Quicksilver,” u/Qasim_1478 added.

“Also funny is that Thor is the only one here who has never died in some form,” u/Csantana pointed out.

Hemsworth will be seen starring in the MCU once again with Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will this be the first time a Marvel Cinematic Universe hero will get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return of Taika Waititi, who became a household name after successfully directing Thor: Ragnarok. In addition to Hemsworth, the movie will also see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie, who will get to embrace her character’s LGBTQ side.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on November 5, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.