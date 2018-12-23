Spider-Man Fan Receives Depressing ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gift

It’s the season to be jolly — or in the case of one Spider-Man fan, absolutely devastated. The holiday season is known for its gift-giving and while most gifts tend to be enjoyable, some social circles tend to go the route of white elephant exchanges or the like.

Reddit user /u/LoneF0X shared an image of the gift they got their friend for an aforementioned exchange and it’s a bit devastating. The redditor shared an image of a pepper shaker with a “Spider-Man” nametag taped over the side of it. The gift, of course, is a nod to the ending of Avengers: Infinity War when Tom Holland’s Spider-Man was dusted as a part of Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) Decimation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though temporarily gone, Holland’s Peter Parker is anticipated to make a return in next year’s Avengers: Endgame before going on to star in his second solo Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In a social media post earlier this year, Holland said that filming Far From Home was the best time of his life.

“Honestly the best job of my life,” Holland wrote. “Thank you Venice, Prague and of course my hometown London. I could not have asked for a better crew and the support from our amazing fans has been incredible. Love you all and New York here we come.”

In typical Marvel Studios fashion, little details have been released about Far From Home. While a footage description from the trailer release from CCXP has found its way online, the trailer has yet to be officially released online.

In addition to Holland on board to return, Jacob Batalon, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori, and Angourie Rice are slated to reprise their roles from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Jake Gyllenhaal will play the classic Spider-Man nemesis Mysterio while JB Smoove and Remy Hii are new additions to the movie in undisclosed roles.

How cruel is this “dusting” gift? How do you think Spidey returns in Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Marvel Studios’ upcoming release slate includes Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5, 2019.