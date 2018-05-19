‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Doctor Strange Figure Unveiled by Hot Toys

Hot Toys’ spectacular sixth-scale figure lineup for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War continues with a brand new sculpt of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange! Doctor Strange joins an Avengers: Infinity War team that currently includes Thanos, Captain America, Iron Spider, Black Widow, Thor, Iron Man, Hulkbuster, Groot and Rocket, and an Infinity Gauntlet replica – and there’s more to come.
As noted, the Doctor Strange figure isn’t a basic rehash of the figure that Hot Toys developed for his standalone film a few years back. It features a newly developed head sculpt (which is spot on) and body, a magnetic Cloak of Levitation with intricate embroidery, the Eye of Agamotto, a pair of sling rings, interchangeable hands, 14 pieces of mystic art effects, and a movie themed dynamic figure stand with character backdrop.
If you want to add the MMS484 Avengers: Infinity War 1/6th scale Doctor Strange figure to your collection, you’ll be able to do that starting today, May 18th. Pre-orders will be live via this link at Sideshow Collectibles at some point during the day. That link also contains all of the releases for the Avengers: Infinity War collection up to this point. A complete list of features for the new Doctor Strange figure can be found below.
- Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange in Avengers: Infinity War
- Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles, and skin texture
- Black colored short hair sculpture
- Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulation
- Approximately 31cm tall
- Thirteen (13) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of hands for mystic art effects
- One (1) pair of clenching hands
- Two (2) pair of mystic power-using hands
- One (1) pair of open hands
- One (1) finger pointing right hand
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) delicately woven red-colored cape (The Cloak of Levitation) adorned with intricate embroidery with special magnetic clip-on design
- One (1) navy-colored under-tunic
- One (1) multi-layered blue and navy-colored tunic
- One (1) dark brown-colored cummerbund
- One (1) pair of dark blue-colored pants
- One (1) pair of black and blue-colored boots
Accessories:
- Two (2) sling rings
- Two (2) amulets (The Eye of Agamotto) with an open and closed Eye, respectively
- Fourteen (14) pieces of mystic art effects including:
- Four (4) pieces of green-colored mandalas of light in different sizes (wearable on forearms)
- Four (4) pieces of orange-colored mandalas of light in different sizes (wearable on forearms)
- One (1) pair of orange-colored mandalas of light
- One (1) set orange-colored battle mystic art effect
- One (1) orange-colored square-shaped mystic art effect
- One (1) orange-colored sword-shaped mystic art effect
- One (1) bundle of reddish orange-colored ropes mystic art effect
- A specially designed Avengers: Infinity War themed dynamic figure stand with movie logo and character backdrop
Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.