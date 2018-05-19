‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Doctor Strange Figure Unveiled by Hot Toys

Hot Toys’ spectacular sixth-scale figure lineup for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War continues with a brand new sculpt of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange! Doctor Strange joins an Avengers: Infinity War team that currently includes Thanos, Captain America, Iron Spider, Black Widow, Thor, Iron Man, Hulkbuster, Groot and Rocket, and an Infinity Gauntlet replica – and there’s more to come.

As noted, the Doctor Strange figure isn’t a basic rehash of the figure that Hot Toys developed for his standalone film a few years back. It features a newly developed head sculpt (which is spot on) and body, a magnetic Cloak of Levitation with intricate embroidery, the Eye of Agamotto, a pair of sling rings, interchangeable hands, 14 pieces of mystic art effects, and a movie themed dynamic figure stand with character backdrop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you want to add the MMS484 Avengers: Infinity War 1/6th scale Doctor Strange figure to your collection, you’ll be able to do that starting today, May 18th. Pre-orders will be live via this link at Sideshow Collectibles at some point during the day. That link also contains all of the releases for the Avengers: Infinity War collection up to this point. A complete list of features for the new Doctor Strange figure can be found below.

Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange in Avengers: Infinity War

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles, and skin texture

Black colored short hair sculpture

Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulation

Approximately 31cm tall

Thirteen (13) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of hands for mystic art effects

One (1) pair of clenching hands

Two (2) pair of mystic power-using hands

One (1) pair of open hands

One (1) finger pointing right hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) delicately woven red-colored cape (The Cloak of Levitation) adorned with intricate embroidery with special magnetic clip-on design

One (1) navy-colored under-tunic

One (1) multi-layered blue and navy-colored tunic

One (1) dark brown-colored cummerbund

One (1) pair of dark blue-colored pants

One (1) pair of black and blue-colored boots

Accessories:

Two (2) sling rings

Two (2) amulets (The Eye of Agamotto) with an open and closed Eye, respectively

Fourteen (14) pieces of mystic art effects including:

Four (4) pieces of green-colored mandalas of light in different sizes (wearable on forearms)

Four (4) pieces of orange-colored mandalas of light in different sizes (wearable on forearms)

One (1) pair of orange-colored mandalas of light

One (1) set orange-colored battle mystic art effect

One (1) orange-colored square-shaped mystic art effect

One (1) orange-colored sword-shaped mystic art effect

One (1) bundle of reddish orange-colored ropes mystic art effect

A specially designed Avengers: Infinity War themed dynamic figure stand with movie logo and character backdrop

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.