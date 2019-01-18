Hot Toys Actually Made a ‘Marvel Future Fight’ Punisher War Machine Figure

Out of nowhere, Hot Toys has announced a Punisher War Machine armor sixth scale figure inspired by the Marvel Future Fight game for iOS and Android (and the Punisher War Machine from the comics), and it is absolutely glorious.

The badass LED-enabled head sculpt on this worth the price of admission all by itself, but Hot Toys also did an amazing job with the rest of the armor, weapons, and accessories in this piece (it even includes some diecast bits). Odds are it will be a hot seller, and If you want to get your hands on one, we expect it will arrive right here on Sideshow Collectibles for pre-order as early as today January 18th (hopefully, no later than Monday, January 21st).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official description and feature list for the Hot Toys VGM33D28 – MARVEL Future Fight – 1/6 th scale The Punisher (War Machine Armor) Collectible Figure reads:

“Inspired by the popular game MARVEL Future Fight, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the eagerly awaited 1/6th scale The Punisher (War Machine Armor) collectible figure specially made from diecast material.”

“Standing approximately 32.5cm in height, the collectible figure is expertly crafted based on the appearance of The Punisher in the game. It features a newly developed head sculpt and an interchangeable highly-detailed helmeted head with LED light-up function, metallic black and silver colored armor with white skull motifs and weathering effects, LED light-up repuslors, a mini-gun on shoulder with an ammo belt, an articulated back- mounted shoulder cannon, attachable real-like thrust fire effect accessories and a specially designed figure stand!“

Authentic and detailed likeness of The Punisher in Marvel Future Fight

One (1) interchangeable helmeted head with LED light-up function and skull pattern (white light, battery operated)

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with authentic likeness of The Punisher in the game

Game-accurate facial expression and skin texture

Highly detailed hair sculpture

Approximately 32.5 cm tall

Over 30 points of articulations

Contains diecast material

Special features on armor:

Metallic black and silver colored armor with white skull motifs and weathering effects

One (1) detachable chest armor to reveal interior mechanical design

One (1) pair of built-in shoulder missile launchers

One (1) pair of forearm armor (missile firing)

Two (2) sets of interchangeable forearm inner armor (normal and missile firing)

Four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated)

One (1) pair of repulsor firing hands (white light, battery operated)

One (1) pair of missile firing hands

One (1) pair of fists

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Weapons:

One (1) articulated shoulder-mounted mini-gun

One (1) articulated back-mounted shoulder cannon

Accessories:

Four (4) real-like thrust fire effect accessories (attachable to the shoulder and forearm mounted weapons)

One (1) ammo belt for mini-gun

Specially designed figure stand with game logo and interchangeable graphic card

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.