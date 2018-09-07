Hot Toys ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ PS4 Spider-Punk Suit Figure Unveiled

Marvel’s Spider-Man is now available on the PlayStation 4, and Hot Toys is swinging in with a second sixth scale figure from the game to celebrate. This version is designed after the fan-favorite Spider-Punk suit alternate skin, which is one of many suits players can unlock.
The figure features a newly developed masked head sculpt with a spiky mohawk and three pairs of interchangeable eye pieces. The body sculpt is also brand new, and it’s dressed in a Spider-Punk suit complete with a denim vest and accessories. Rounding out the figure there are interchangeable hands, a star-shaped guitar, Spider-Drone, a variety of web accessories, and a figure stand.
The Hot Toys VGM32 Marvel’s Spider-Man 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Spider-Punk Suit) figure will be available to pre-order right here via Sideshow Collectibles at some point today, September 7th. Hot Toys’ Advanced Suit figure from the game is also available to pre-order now, but if we had to pick one of the figures to spend money on, it would be Spider-Punk. It looks absolutely amazing.
The complete list of features for the Spider-Punk figure can be found below.
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Spider-Man (Spider-Punk Suit) in Marvel’s Spider-Man game
- A newly developed masked head sculpt with spike Mohawk and three (3) pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous combinations of Spider-Man’s expressions
- Approximately 30cm tall
- Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations
- Twelve (12) pieces of interchangeable hands with web pattern including:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of opened hands
- One (1) pair of web shooting hands
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of gesturing hands
- One (1) pair of guitar picking hands
Costume :
- One (1) newly developed white, red and blue colored Spider-Punk suit
- One (1) blue denim vest with real-like pins and spikes on the back
- One (1) pair of spike bracelets
- One (1) pair of red and white sneakers
Accessories:
- One (1) red guitar with web pattern
- Five (5) strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths, attachable to the web-shooters
- One (1) open spider web effect accessory
- One (1) Spider-Drone
- One (1) piece of web sticker
- A specially designed Spider-Man figure stand with Marvel’s Spider-Man game logo and character name
