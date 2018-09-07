Hot Toys ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ PS4 Spider-Punk Suit Figure Unveiled

Marvel’s Spider-Man is now available on the PlayStation 4, and Hot Toys is swinging in with a second sixth scale figure from the game to celebrate. This version is designed after the fan-favorite Spider-Punk suit alternate skin, which is one of many suits players can unlock.

The figure features a newly developed masked head sculpt with a spiky mohawk and three pairs of interchangeable eye pieces. The body sculpt is also brand new, and it’s dressed in a Spider-Punk suit complete with a denim vest and accessories. Rounding out the figure there are interchangeable hands, a star-shaped guitar, Spider-Drone, a variety of web accessories, and a figure stand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Hot Toys VGM32 Marvel’s Spider-Man 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Spider-Punk Suit) figure will be available to pre-order right here via Sideshow Collectibles at some point today, September 7th. Hot Toys’ Advanced Suit figure from the game is also available to pre-order now, but if we had to pick one of the figures to spend money on, it would be Spider-Punk. It looks absolutely amazing.

The complete list of features for the Spider-Punk figure can be found below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Spider-Man (Spider-Punk Suit) in Marvel’s Spider-Man game

A newly developed masked head sculpt with spike Mohawk and three (3) pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous combinations of Spider-Man’s expressions

Approximately 30cm tall

Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations

Twelve (12) pieces of interchangeable hands with web pattern including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of opened hands

One (1) pair of web shooting hands

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of gesturing hands

One (1) pair of guitar picking hands

Costume :

One (1) newly developed white, red and blue colored Spider-Punk suit

One (1) blue denim vest with real-like pins and spikes on the back

One (1) pair of spike bracelets

One (1) pair of red and white sneakers

Accessories:

One (1) red guitar with web pattern

Five (5) strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths, attachable to the web-shooters

One (1) open spider web effect accessory

One (1) Spider-Drone

One (1) piece of web sticker

A specially designed Spider-Man figure stand with Marvel’s Spider-Man game logo and character name

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.