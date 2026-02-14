7 Funniest Hulk Scenes In The MCU, Ranked

The Hulk is one of the strongest and longest-serving heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s also one of the franchise’s funniest characters. Since first being introduced way back in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, the MCU’s Jade Giant has undergone a significant transformation within the franchise. Mark Ruffalo took over the role from Edward Norton for The Avengers in 2012 and has appeared in multiple movies in the MCU in the years since. Though he hasn’t been given another solo movie or TV show, both the Hulk and Bruce Banner have been established as an integral part of the fabric of the MCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As well as being one of the original Avengers in the MCU, the Hulk has become a mentor to many younger characters. Furthermore, he has gone from being one of the franchise’s more serious and tragic characters to one of its funniest, with Marvel Studios leaning into the humorous tone that helped Hulk consistently win over audiences and steal the show in Avengers movies. As such, the Hulk has had some genuinely hilarious moments in the MCU, with his funniest scenes standing out as some of the franchise’s most humorous.

7) Hulk Can’t Transform On Cue – Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Thor: Ragnarok is considered one of the funniest MCU movies, and Hulk’s role in it is a major contributor to that reputation. One of the funniest moments involving the character comes shortly after his arrival on Asgard alongside Thor and Valkyrie, where he asserts himself as a deceptively dangerous figure before leaping into battle. Bruce Banner’s gambit failed, as the Hulk didn’t come out as expected and Banner instead landed awkwardly on the Bifrost. An embarrassing moment for the hero, to be sure, but one that proved hilarious for audiences.

6) Smart Hulk Pretends To Be Savage – Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Hulk’s status as a powerful MCU character was cemented in Avengers: Endgame when it was established that he had fused Bruce Banner’s identity with Hulk’s physical form, giving the character the best of both sides of his being. Shortly after travelling back through time to 2012, Smart Hulk was forced to pretend to be his former savage self. The half-hearted rampage that he performs is an incredibly silly moment that still tickles audiences, poking fun at Hulk’s former status as the Avengers’ biggest liability.

5) Hulk Goes After Surtur – Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

There have been a few occasions where the MCU has made the Hulk look weak, though Thor: Ragnarok only did so for comedic purposes. After finally transforming during the Battle of Asgard, Hulk proves his strength against the giant wolf Fenrir before turning his attention to the impossible-to-beat Surtur. The villain shrugs off Hulk’s attack, casually flinging him aside, making the Hulk the butt of a joke that teases his overestimation of his own strength against even the most colossal of enemies.

4) Hulk Takes The Stairs – Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame featured one of Hulk’s most impressive displays of power in the MCU in the form of his use of the Infinity Stones, but it also featured the hero in some hilarious moments. One such moment came during the time heist, when Hulk was told by his fellow Avengers that he was too big for the elevator in the Avengers tower, and would instead have to take the stairs. The moment pays off beautifully in the following scene, with an impatient Hulk crashing through the stairwell into the lobby, angry about the lengthy descent.

3) A Cheap Shot On Thor – The Avengers (2012)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The Avengers was a groundbreaking movie in many ways, but its use of the Hulk is often not appreciated enough. It established that the green behemoth could be used comedically, especially where other heroes were involved. One of the best examples of this comes as a follow-up to Hulk’s early battle with Thor. After seemingly reconciling to work together during the Battle of New York, Hulk delivers a swift and unexpected cheap shot on Thor, petulantly knocking him out of frame. As well as being one of Hulk’s most powerful punches in the MCU, the moment stands out as one of his funniest crowd-pleasing moments in the franchise.

2) Hulk Tricks Thor – Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The friendly rivalry between Hulk and Thor was a theme that ran through the first two Avengers movies before finally being fleshed out during Thor: Ragnarok. The movie better explored the Hulk as his own unique identity, and saw him clash with Thor on Sakaar on more than one occasion. One of his funniest scenes in the MCU sees him arguing with Thor, calling the Asgardian names before tricking him into activating his own shock collar, much to his amusement. It’s a scene that shows the sillier side of the Hulk, and remains one of his funniest MCU moments.

1) Puny God – The Avengers (2012)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Though it occurred early in his MCU tenure, there is no MCU scene that better defines the Hulk and his ability to make audiences laugh than his confrontation with Loki in The Avengers. After coming face-to-face with the God of Mischief, Hulk is berated by the villain, who believes his status as a god places him above the gamma-infused hero. Hulk replies by unceremoniously smashing Loki repeatedly into the concrete, instantly humbling him and labelling him a “puny god”. It’s one of Hulk’s greatest moments in the MCU to date, as well as his funniest.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!