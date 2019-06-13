How Avengers: Endgame Should Have Ended

Avengers: Endgame has officially been given the How It Should Have Ended treatment. The animated online series nitpicks the many plotholes, however insignificant or minor they may be, and applies some sort of logic to how the narrative should have, or would have, gone. Endgame, of course, was a hit among fans and critics but some of the story beats left fans wondering how it could have gone differently or more easily for both the heroes and the villains.

In the video, moments such as Captain Marvel not needing the help of other heroes to get through the army of Thanos or the big three of the Avengers not going straight at Thanos while he was talking in the ruins of Avengers HQ are corrected. Of course, the powers of Wong and Doctor Strange are also used more effectively, to take out Thanos’ entire army and Thanos himself before any massive fight had to happen. A similar outcome spawned from Scarlet Witch’s powers in the animated video, as well.

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo added, “We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world. Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.