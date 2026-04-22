Godzilla Announces New Universe, “Godzilla World”

In North America, the MonsterVerse has become a juggernaut for Legendary Entertainment as the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters roars on Apple TV. This fall, the King of the Monsters is planning to return with the highly anticipated sequel to Godzilla Minus One, Godzilla Minus Zero. While the lizard king already has plenty on its plate for the future, Toho has confirmed that the kaiju’s universe is expanding. In a recent interview, the “Chief Godzilla Officer” confirmed that not only will Godzilla’s universe in Japan expand, but we might see previous iterations of the beast return to the silver screen.

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In a recent interview with the outlet News Picks in Japan, Chief Godzilla Officer Keiji Ota discussed the creation of “Godzilla World,” which is Toho’s answer to North America’s MonsterVerse. “In addition to the Godzilla films directed by people like Hideaki Anno and Takashi Yamazaki, if Toho creates the original concepts ourselves, we’ll be able to strategically roll out spin-offs as well. Just like Legendary has its ‘MonsterVerse’, we’re advancing plans to create what we’re calling ‘Godzilla World’.” While no new projects have been confirmed aside from Godzilla Minus One, there are plenty of kaiju and stories that could spawn from Godzilla World, especially with Takashi Yamazaki’s universe fresh in the minds of fans.

MonsterVerse Vs. Godzilla World

Courtesy of TOHO / GKIDS

Godzilla first stormed his way to the silver screen in the 1950s, and ever since, the King of the Monsters’ world has expanded. Eventually, the popularity of the lizard king swung open the doors for American takes on ‘Zilla, though this doesn’t mean that Toho is sore about these fresh takes. On top of confirming “Godzilla World,” Ota was happy to praise the directors of the MonsterVerse, who have continued Godzilla’s legacy in the West. “The children who were in front of the screen back then are now directing in Hollywood. Gareth Edwards and Michael Dougherty are people who know what Godzilla is all about on a visceral level. That’s why we can trust them to handle the projects.”

On top of Godzilla Minus Zero arriving in theaters this November, the MonsterVerse is bringing the King of the Monsters back for more in 2027. Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is hitting the West on March 26th next year, though the details of its story remain a mystery. There have been rumors that the MonsterVerse is planning to bring in Space Godzilla to the West for the first time, a sinister doppelganger with extraterrestrial origins. With Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season two preparing to release its final episode next month, kaiju enthusiasts are waiting to see if the Apple TV series will bridge the gap between Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and the crossover sequel that will expand on the Legendary universe. As for “Godzilla World,” no future projects have been confirmed outside of Godzilla Minus Zero, though this new universe has plenty of familiar faces to remake to help secure its future.

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