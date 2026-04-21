I’m More Excited for Jared Padalecki’s The Boys Character After Learning Who He’s Playing

Jared Padalecki joining the cast of The Boys is one of the most exciting developments of Season 5, and I’m anticipating the actor’s entrance even more after learning who he’s playing. An Instagram post revealed that Padalecki and Misha Collins would guest star in the final season of the Prime Video series back in 2025. Given that both worked with The Boys creator Eric Kripke on Supernatural — and Jensen Ackles, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Jim Beaver had all already come on board — this news didn’t come as a total surprise.

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And with Ackles reprising his role as Soldier Boy in the final chapter, it promised an exciting Supernatural reunion — one teased in The Boys Season 5’s trailer. Despite all the excitement over seeing Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins on-screen together again, however, there wasn’t much information about about which characters the latter two stars were playing. Only recently was Padalecki’s The Boys character revealed. And although he has yet to make an appearance in Season 5, knowing his identity makes the actor’s debut that much more exciting. Padalecki will certainly get to flex his acting skills.

Who Jared Padalecki Is Playing in The Boys Season 5

Image via Prime Video

At the FACTS Convention in Belgium, Padalecki confirmed he’ll portray Mister Marathon in The Boys Season 5 (via TikTok). Mister Marathon is a supe who has been mentioned several times before, and he appears in flashbacks in the comics the show is based on. He’s a previous member of The Seven, though his time on the team is short-lived. His ability is speed — he’s known as the “fastest man” — and he’s replaced by A-Train. With A-Train perishing in The Boys Season 5’s premiere, it’s possible Vought will seek out Mister Marathon as a replacement. The trailer certainly makes it seem as though Soldier Boy and Homelander want something from him, and it’s hard to imagine what else it could be.

In The Boys comics, Mister Marathon dies on a mission with Homelander, which is what leads to A-Train stepping into his role. If the character is still alive in The Boys‘ TV series, it’s likely the show will take liberties when portraying him and his background. That said, Kripke told Entertainment Weekly that Padalecki’s and Collins’ characters are “douchebags” and “not morally upstanding dudes.” It sounds like they’ll fit right in with the other villainous supes in the series. And I’m excited to see Padalecki take on this type of personality, especially after his time on Supernatural.

Why Jared Padalecki Is the Perfect Choice for Mister Marathon

Padalecki is a great choice to play Mister Marathon in The Boys, as the series will allow him to stretch his acting skills. Many of Padalecki’s prominent roles are more upstanding than this one, with Sam Winchester being more traditionally good-hearted and heroic. Even Padalecki’s characters in Walker and Gilmore Girls at least try to do the right thing, or start out as decent, as much as they fall prey to their flaws. It’ll be fun to see Padalecki lean into a darker portrayal, especially opposite of Ackles’ Soldier Boy and Collins’ character.

And the Supernatural star isn’t a total stranger to such performances, as Sam Winchester has his fair share of dark turns in the CW series. Whether it’s through being possessed by Lucifer or losing his soul, Sam gets to embrace his inner villain on occasion. Padalecki has a talent for it, and he can mix that darkness with humor. He’ll undoubtedly fit right in on The Boys, though it’s not clear what his arrival means for Season 5’s endgame.

What Mister Marathon’s Arrival Could Mean for The Boys Season 5

Image via Prime Video

We may know who Padalecki is playing in The Boys, but it’s not clear how Mister Marathon will contribute to the final chapter. Clearly, the Prime Video series isn’t sticking precisely to the source material, so we’ll have to wait and see. But judging by the trailer, Soldier Boy and Homelander will seek him out. It’s possible they’ll want him to rejoin The Seven, or they could require his speed to complete a mission for them. (Perhaps Homelander will still get him killed on one.) Padalecki’s appearance will occur in The Boys Season 5, Episode 5, so we don’t have much longer to wait for answers — and to see Supernatural‘s iconic trio together again.

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