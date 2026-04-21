Lost Cartoon Network Movie Returns Thanks to Franchise Revival

Cartoon Network hasn’t just been a host for countless animated series; the cable network has also stored some major films as a part of its ever-expanding library. In its past, the platform has created films for beloved franchises such as The Powerpuff Girls, Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends, Dexter’s Laboratory, Teen Titans, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, and more. Unfortunately, in the era of streaming, many of these films have had a rough time reaching the eyeballs of viewers. Luckily, to help build up the return of a beloved Cartoon Network franchise, one film is making its way to the airwaves once again next month.

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On May 11th, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes will begin airing on Cartoon Network, bringing back the likes of Mordecai, Rigby, and the other animated park employees to the small screen. While a marathon has already been confirmed to air on May 6th on the cable network, Regular Show: The Movie is set to arrive the day before The Lost Tapes premiere. On May 10th at 9:15 AM Eastern time, the film that can no longer be streamed on any streaming platform is returning to Cartoon Network. While you can still rent and buy the film digitally, this is an opportunity for cable subscribers to catch the film for free for the first time since it last aired on April 30th, 2016.

What Was The Regular Show Movie?

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For those who might have never witnessed the movie for themselves, the Regular Show film was, effectively, a super-sized episode that dove into both the past, present, and future of Mordecai and Rigby. Airing before the sixth season of the television series, the movie saw a future where not only were Rigby and Mordecai bitter enemies, but a threat to the universe was endangering all timelines. In traditional Regular Show style, the movie mixed the mundane with an unbelievable scenario that saw the fate of creation resting on the shoulders of the park employees.

Regular Show: The Movie was streaming for a brief period of time, but unfortunately, it found itself a casualty of HBO Max’s clearing of many of its animated originals. While the main series would find a home on Hulu, the same couldn’t be said for the oversized special that has not been available on a streaming service for years. With the resurgence of the franchise next month, fingers crossed that the film might return to a platform.

As for Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, the spin-off series will bring back the beloved Cartoon Network park employees for the first time in years. Luckily, franchise creator J.G. Quintel is set to return to both helm the project and voice the role of Mordecai, with a good majority of the original cast set to return as well. The original series finale did end in a fairly conclusive way, but this spin-off will take viewers back to the past to witness unseen adventures for Mordecai and Rigby, which are sure to be bizarre.

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Via ToonHive