Loki's Getting His Own McDonald's Sauce

As it turns out, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is quite a fan of McDonald's. Hours after the Golden Arches teased an upcoming promotion with the Asgardian, a viral video making the rounds on social media reveals just what the promotion in question is. A new TikTok shared Monday unveils a new design for McDonald's Sweet and Sour Sauce, swapping out the dip's traditional lime green lid for a shade with more hues of teal. The official logo for the Loki show can then be seen on the sauce.

It's not clear if this is simply a rebranding of the house Sweet and Sour sauce or an entirely new invention, though we're inclined to believe the former based on the wording on the package. See it in the video for yourself below.

In the first teaser for the show's next batch of episodes, Loki visits a timeline where Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) is seen in vintage McDonald's garb. Perhaps the two Lokis team-up together to make the Sweet and Sour sauce, or something of that nature.

Though little is known about the season, Loki star Owen Wilson told us last month fans can expect to see more of Mobius' background story. "I thought I would have a good time but I really enjoyed it," Wilson said at the time. "I've been lucky working on a million movies and always having a good time but on that one, I had a really great time and that continued on Season Two. Maybe even moreso because we were filming in London and being there at Pinewood but yeah, [his story] just goes deeper."

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.