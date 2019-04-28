How Iron Man Returns From Space in Avengers: Endgame

One of the bigger mysteries going into Avengers: Endgame revolved around Tony Stark and how he ends up getting back on Earth after being stranded in space. In the trailers for Endgame, we saw him stranded on a ship alongside Nebula and recording a message to Pepper Potts, detailing how they bought themselves some time but that this would most likely be his last message to her. We eventually see that is not the case, so the question is what exactly happens to get Tony Stark, Nebula, and the ship back to Earth? Luckily we’ve got all the answers for you right here.

Now, for those who haven’t seen the movie yet, there are big spoilers coming so you’ve been warned. Seriously, don’t go any further if you don’t want to know, though if you have seen the movie, you’re good to go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We see Tony Stark and Nebula trying to pass the time by playing with a paper football, that is when they aren’t trying to repair the ship. They’ve managed to buy some extra time by using the tech onboard but they are out of food and water and the oxygen is going to be gone soon as well. Tony records what might be his final message to Pepper and then lays down on the floor, but Nebula finds him and puts him to bed essentially by situating him in the cockpit in a chair.

Tony is asleep but is wakened by an intense light shining through the cockpit. He struggles to open his eyes it’s so bright, but as his eyes adjust, he sees a glowing figure in front of the ship, and as it gets closer it turns out to be Captain Marvel, who has managed to find the ship.

She carries the ship back to Earth and sets it on the ground, helping Tony and Nebula out of the ship and to a reunion with the remaining heroes and Pepper. So it turns out Tony can thank Captain Marvel for the save. You can check out the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!