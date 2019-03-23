How Powerful Is Thor’s Stormbreaker?

The constants in life are death, taxes, and Thor‘s (Chris Hemsworth) relationship with his hammer. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will know that Mjolnir has been the Asgardian’s sidekick for his entire time on-screen, hence the heartbreak when it was destroyed by Hela (Cate Blanchett) in Thor: Ragnarok. Luckily for the God of Thunder, he was fortunate enough to get an all-new hammer thanks to Eitri (Peter Dinklage) in Avengers: Infinity War.

In fact, the new hammer — Stormbreaker — appears to dwarf the power of its predecessor. But just how powerful is it? Let’s take a moment and break it down the situation down. Starting at the birth of the weapon, Stormbreaker was able to save the life of Thor, who just took the full force of a supernova star. Resurrection capabilities aside, Stormbreaker is much more than just a lifesaver.

As seen in one of the most epic entrances of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we saw that Stormbreaker also has the power to summon the Bifrost. Not only can Stormbreaker save a god from his death, but it can also summon the ability to travel anywhere across the Nine Realms at the drop of a hat. Do you think Mjolnir is sweating yet?

Now for the cherry on top…the icing on the proverbial cake. In the hand of Thor, Stormbreaker was able to take on the brunt force of all six Infinity Stones at once. Not one, not two — but all six the universe’s most powerful tools or weapons, depending on how you look at it. Not just that, it likely could have cut off the head of the Mad Titan himself (Josh Brolin), you know — if Thor would have gone for the head.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now and will be followed up by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

Do you think there’s another weapon more powerful than Stormbreaker in the MCU? If so, what? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

