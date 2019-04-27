How the First Guardians of the Galaxy Movie Plays a Major Role in Avengers: Endgame

The latest and final film in the Infinity Saga has finally arrived, revealing how the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are able to stand up against the Mad Titan known as Thanos. And as far as movies go, Avengers: Endgame is a spectacle that celebrates everything has come before; especially some of the most popular films from Marvel Studios‘ history.

There are a lot of surprises in Avengers: Endgame, and despite all of the leaks and fan theories, many of these surprises will come as a shock to even the biggest die hard fans. But there is still a lot to unpack, and some of these surprises could have major ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward.

Warning: Major spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below.

In the film, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes decide they want to fix the wrongs that Thanos has wrought on the world, but after doing so, they had to go to the past in order to obtain the Infinity Stones.

This leads some of the Avengers to Morag in the year 2014, at the exact time Peter Quill was obtaining the Power Stone from its tomb. War Machine and Nebula team up for this mission while their allies head elsewhere, and Nebula gives Rhodey a crash course in Star-Lord’s stupidity.

The opening scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy plays out as Quill dances and sings, listening to his Walkmen as it blares “Come And Get Your Love.” War Machine knocks the unsuspecting Guardian out, and Nebula is able to obtain the Orb and the Power Stone before Korath the Pursuer shows up with his gang of Sakaarians.

Of course, movie is complete without a setback, and the Avengers did have to overcome more odds after securing the Power Stone. But that’s a discussion for another time, and you can see for yourself right now.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.

