Hugh Jackman Reveals Bryan Singer Banned Comics on X-Men Set

Hugh Jackman ended up reading plenty of X-Men comics for his role as Wolverine, but he apparently couldn’t do it on the set thanks to director Bryan Singer.

In a new interview, Jackman, who ended his successful run as Wolverine in Logan, revealed that comics were not allowed on the set of Singer’s X-Men movies, and any books he did read had to be given to him under the radar. It turns out Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige also had a part to play in that comics education.

“When I got the part I remember going into his office,” Jackman told MTV. “Wall-to-wall comic books, and by the way, comic books were banned on the set because Bryan Singer had this thing that people would think… he really wanted to take comic book characters seriously as real three-dimensional characters. ‘People who don’t understand these comics might think they’re two-dimensional,’ so no one was allowed, everyone… it was like contraband. I never read X-Men, so people just slipped under my door, I’m having to look, I’m reading these things. I’m looking and these are brilliant, because look at the physicality.”

Jackman was impressed by Feige’s setup, and used his plethora of comics to get a better idea of just who Logan was with some helpful advice from Feige.

“So I would go into Kevin Feige‘s office and it was wall-to-wall, not only comics over the posters, but about 600 figurines of different characters,” Jackman said, “and I’d be like, ‘what should I read?’ He’d say ‘You gotta read this one, and you gotta read the Japan. You gotta read the origins,’ and so he was slipping me stuff, and we’ve stayed friends ever since, and nothing makes me happier to know that someone who is purely creative, purely a lover of the legacy of those comic books is this successful.”

“You know you hear all the time, ‘awww, Hollywood is run by suits,’ and I go ‘Kevin Feige. That’s not a suit.’ If it’s a suit, it’s got like a cape, and it’s an X-Men suit. There is nothing corporate about him and yet he’s incredibly successful, and I love it,” Jackman added.

Now Feige finds himself as the head of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he’s helped guide characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, and now Captain Marvel to superstardom. Who knows, maybe we’ll even see Jackman in that universe someday.