Hugh Jackman Didn’t Mean to “Break the Internet” by Posting Wolverine and Kevin Feige Photos (Exclusive)

Last month, Wolverine star Hugh Jackman "broke the Internet" when he took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, immediately after sharing Wolverine art by BossLogic. Fans thought the star was teasing an upcoming appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite his past claims that he was done with the character. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Jackman about his upcoming movie, Reminiscence, and the star set the record straight about his back-to-back Marvel posts.

"I literally was re-posting fan art and I do it quite a bit because I just love it. And I love the fans. And then I was off doing something and I came back and I'm like, 'Oh, I think I broke the Internet. No, no, no, no. Guys, sorry. Didn't mean that. I really didn't mean that. I'm really sorry.' And I thought, 'No one's going to believe me.' But that was the case. And you guys are just too fast for me. Clearly way too fast and smarter than me," Jackman joked. "I just love the fans. And so, when cool things come my way, I'm going to pass it on."

During another recent chat with Jake’s Takes, Jackman explained why he's done with Wolverine, a role he played for 17 years.

"I’m hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it’s probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table," Jackman explained. "Let’s just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he’s like, doesn’t believe anything’s I’m joking, please."

As for Reminiscence, the new sci-fi thriller was written and directed by Westworld's Lisa Joy, and also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Daniel Wu, and Angela Sarafyan. You can read a description of the film via Deadline below:

"The movie follows Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, who navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?"

Reminiscence is scheduled to be released in theatres and on HBO Max on August 20th.