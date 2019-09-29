Hugh Jackman Shares Hilarious Video of Ryan Reynolds Taste-Testing His Coffee

The interactions between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are growing more frequent on Instagram, and we can’t get enough! The two men have been engaged in a faux feud ever since Reynolds starting pushing for Jackman to show up as Wolverine in the Deadpool films. Jackman refused, and they’ve been going after each other in various ways ever since. Occasionally, they post nice things about each other, and they often discuss (or troll) each other’s various beverage businesses. Reynolds is an owner of Aviation Gin and Jackman has Laughing Man Coffee. They’ve teamed up to promote each other’s businesses before, so it’s no surprise to see Jackman posting a video of Reynolds drinking his coffee.

View this post on Instagram In celebration of #nationalcoffeeday we present … A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Sep 29, 2019 at 4:19am PDT

“In celebration of #nationalcoffeeday we present …,” Jackman wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post, including Nathan Fillion:

“My stock in Laughing Man Coffee just plummeted. Any idea why?,” he joked.

Laughing Man Coffee Company is a foundation that was founded by Jackman and former prosecutor David Steingard. Together, “they share the vision that business can be a vehicle for positive change.” The Laughing Man Foundation supports coffee farming communities by “investing in programs that the way for health, growth, and success for coffee farmers and their families.” The foundation has housing improvement initiatives, college scholarships, and they’re currently partnering with Fair Trade US.

They have two coffee shop locations in New York City, and their website sells merchandise as well as gift cards, and the option to cater events. You can learn more about Laughing Man Coffee Company here.

Now that Disney has merged with Fox, it’s unlikely a team-up between the actors’ Marvel characters will ever occur. This is especially true now that Dark Phoenix has been released, closing the 20-year long X-Men movie franchise. The Deadpool film series is expected to continue, but it’s currently unclear how it will work in relation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackman has also said he was done playing Wolverine. Hopefully, the fun between Jackman and Reynolds will live on, because it never gets old.

Logan, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are all available for home viewing.