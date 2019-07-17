Hugh Jackman Reveals The Real Reason Rob Liefeld Created Deadpool

Few actors have made a bigger impression on fans than Hugh Jackman, who will always have a special place in fan’s hearts as the live-action embodiment of Wolverine. Jackman officially hung up the claws after 20th Century Fox’s swan song Logan. That hasn’t stopped him from delighting fans at Comic-Con, and he recently did just that to kick 2019’s Comic-Con off in style. In fact, he even revealed the one true reason Rob Liefeld created the beloved Deadpool, and it was quite the shoutout.

Jackman appeared on stage and pointed out that Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld was in the audience, and that’s when he revealed exactly why Liefeld created the character in the first place. Spoiler alert, it has to do with Wolverine.

“Rob Liefeld, who created Deadpool is here tonight. It’s weird he said I’ve never liked Ryan but I’ve always liked you, I’m kidding. But he did tell me and post this, you can post this. Rob Liefeld, who created Deadpool in the comic books said the only reason I did it was because I wanted to draw Wolverine.”

He then unsheathed those claws one more time to the delight of the audience, and you can see the whole video above.

“Hugh Jackman Comic Con shout out!”

My 37th Comic-Con started with the most unexpected shout out to myself and Wolverine’s Len Wein. Thank you for this honor Hugh, the current comic-book-pop-world we live in exists as a result of your tremendous success!!”

Jackman also shouted out Christine Valada, wife of Wolverine creator Len Wein, and again showed why fans love him so much.

“And also while we’re here, Christine is here, who is the wife of the late Len Wein who created Wolverine.”

As for the Reynolds remark, this is the latest in the delightful rivalry between Jackman and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, who have even appeared in ads together for Reynolds’ Gin company and Jackman’s Coffee company, and never miss a chance to take jabs at each other.

Now the countdown begins on the response from Reynolds, and we can’t wait to see what he comes up with.