Hugh Jackman Reveals His Favorite Superhero Movie Is a DC Film

Hugh Jackman is a name that's synonymous with Marvel. The actor made his comic book movie debut way back in 2000 when he played Wolverine in X-Men, and he went on to star in many more films as the character up until Logan in 2017. Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Despite the actor's long Marvel history, his favorite superhero movie is actually a DC film. Jackman was recently interviewed by Variety and revealed his love for The Dark Knight.

"My favorite superhero movie. Growing up, the first Superman," Jackman said. "That was a game changer. Dick Donner movie, Christoher Reeve. I'm gonna say, I'm thinking one of the Nolan Batmans," he added. "I'm gonna go Dark Knight." The actor also revealed the scariest movie from his youth. "Oh, Salem's Lot," Jackman said of the vampire flick. "I don't remember if it was a huge hit, but my brother watched it with me, and then he played this game. We used to share a room where he hid under my bed literally for a month every night before we'd go to sleep, he would just do a little thing and it was something slight," Jackman recalled. "But I'd seen that movie and I was terrified until finally, I was like, 'This time I had to look,' and of course, he was there. Salem's Lot... and my brother."

Will Deadpool 3 Change Logan's Ending?

After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role and has even had some wardrobe mishaps due to his expanding muscles. Jackman occasionally talks about the intense training process that goes into creating his Wolverine body. Last year, he shared a throwback photo to his Wolverine days, and joked that he looked like he was in "serious pain." Recently, Jackman said that the decision to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 was his own. On TikTok, u/uncrazed caught up with the X-Men star to ask him how Reynolds convinced him to return to the role. Jackman quipped, "I make my own decisions, brother." However, Jackman has said many times in the past that he was done.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on September 6th, 2024.