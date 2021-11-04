Hugh Jackman Shares Painful Throwback to His Wolverine Workout Days

Hugh Jackman played Wolverine for Marvel for 17 years, first appearing as the iconic character in X-Men in 2000 when he was only 32. Jackman’s final performance came in 2017’s Logan, and the actor has since said that his days of playing the part are officially over. However, Jackman still talks about the intense training process that went into creating his comic book body. Today, the actor even shared a fun throwback photo to his Wolverine days, and joked that the man in the photo (himself) looked like he was in “serious pain.”

“Is it just me … or does this guy look like he’s in serious pain?! #tbt #wolverine,” Jackman wrote. You can check out the photo in the Instagram post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in July, Jackman “broke the Internet” when he took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, immediately after sharing Wolverine art by BossLogic. Fans thought the star was teasing an upcoming appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite his past claims that he was done with the character. In August, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Jackman about his recent movie, Reminiscence, and the star set the record straight about his back-to-back Marvel posts.

“I literally was re-posting fan art and I do it quite a bit because I just love it. And I love the fans. And then I was off doing something and I came back and I’m like, ‘Oh, I think I broke the Internet. No, no, no, no. Guys, sorry. Didn’t mean that. I really didn’t mean that. I’m really sorry.’ And I thought, ‘No one’s going to believe me.’ But that was the case. And you guys are just too fast for me. Clearly way too fast and smarter than me,” Jackman joked. “I just love the fans. And so, when cool things come my way, I’m going to pass it on.”

During another recent chat with Jake’s Takes, Jackman explained why he’s done with Wolverine, a role he played for 17 years.

“I’m hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it’s probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table,” Jackman explained. “Let’s just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he’s like, doesn’t believe anything’s I’m joking, please.”

