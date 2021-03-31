Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Jacket Is Being Auctioned Off to Benefit Actor's Fund

✖

There's an exciting lot of movie memorabilia going up for sale to benefit The Actor's Fund. According to Deadline, Mamma Mia and The Good Fight's Christine Baranski is collaborating with The Actor’s Fund and Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers for the upcoming sale. There's a wide range of items up for auction, including "a Wolverine jacket from Hugh Jackman's closet." Baranski managed to piece together a neat collection. You can read some of the other items that will be up for bid below:

Some of the items up for auction include boots, jeans, and a t-shirt from Bruce Springsteen, Bette Midler’s black sequin gown made by David Dalrymple for Hulaween 2014, a banjo signed by Steve Martin, glasses from Elton John, Bob Mackie dresses from Carol Burnett, Downton Abbey limited edition leather-bound copy of the screenplay signed by cast and crew, a collection of signed books from Julie Andrews, Glenn Close's Dolce & Gabbana dress worn on the red carpet for the opening night of Sunset Boulevard in 2017, John Celeste Holm’s Golden Globe award from 1947 for Gentlemen’s Agreement, screen-worn leather jackets from The Good Wife, and more!

"I asked my friends and colleagues of stage and screen to lend support to this meaningful auction and the response has been extraordinary," Baranski shared in a statement. “The Actors Fund has provided a much-needed lifeline to our industry, and their work is nothing short of miraculous. I know I’m excited to see what Dolly Parton, Cher, Julie Andrews, Bruce Springsteen, and over 20+ incredible stage and screen legends are pulling out of their closet!"

You can check out the full list of current auction items here.

We're obviously most excited about Jackman's Wolverine jacket. As for the iconic X-Men character, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, recently shut down rumors that he was looking to cast a new Wolverine. We know that Feige had discussions with Patrick Stewart about reprising his role as Professor X from the X-Men films, but there's been no official word on how the MCU plans to incorporate the character in the future. Many thought the mutants would come into play after Evan Peters' Quicksilver showed up in WandaVision, but it ended up being a red herring.

Will you be bidding on anything in the auction? Tell us in the comments!

The Actor's Fund auction is set to take place on Wednesday, April 28 at 10 AM ET.