Hulu Unveils New Runaways Teaser

Despite some strange moments at Marvel Television, Season 3 of Runaways is almost here and the kids are about to enter uncharted territory. Hulu has given fans some new promotional material to get them pumped up for the new season. A gif that says one month before sectioning off into portraits of each of the kids came this week. As did a more standard poster-like image featuring the cast. Things are supposed to be darker this season and from the looks of those shadows engulfing the cast, that about checks out. The individual portraits from the gif focuses on rather different experiences for the members of the main cast. It looks like things are growing even more grave for the team as things escalate for them like they always seemed to do in the book the show was based on.

Taking into account Agents of SHIELD, Hulu’s Runaways is the longest-running active show for Marvel Television. Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb thinks it might be time to kill off one or more of the show’s main characters. ComicBook.com spoke with the head man at New York Comic Con. Loeb suggested that not everyone might make it through Season Three in one piece.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Being on Hulu and being able to go…let’s just put it this way — this is the season where maybe some of the folks aren’t going to get out,” Loeb told the site earlier this year. “With this cast, which we love both personally and professionally, it was challenging but there were stories that meant we would have to see where it was going to go. Something wicked this way comes.”

This all comes at an interesting time for Marvel Television after a lot of their shows got cancelled earlier in the Fall. Among the casualties was Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger. The network saw a drop in ratings for the second season and decided to pull the plug. But, after the fact, the cast an crew were thankful for the opportunity and to talk about how far they’ve come together.

“We are so proud of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger and the trailblazing stories this series told,” Freeform said in a statement. “We are also grateful to our incredible talent Oliva Holt and Aubrey Joseph for bringing these beloved characters to life, and showrunner Joe Pokaski for his vision. We’d like to thank our partners at Marvel Television for a wonderful two seasons and are we are hopeful that we can find another project together.”

Marvel Studios has garnered more and more bandwidth from Disney as their streaming service begins to seep into homes. The output from Marvel Television has dwindled over time and all of the Netflix series are gone now. Agents of SHIELD is about to begin its final season and Hulu’s Ghost Rider series got cancelled almost as quickly as it was announced.

It hasn’t been long since the Helstrom series on Hulu began filming and the new season of Runaways is coming up quickly. The future of Marvel Television rests with Disney+, but it will be interesting to see what direction it takes as Jeph Loeb makes his exit.