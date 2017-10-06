Idris Elba Wants to Play a Major Marvel Superhero

Idris Elba wasn’t nearly the international superstar he is today, back when he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the 2011 Thor movie. Elba of course plays the cosmic watchman Heimdall, of Thor‘s homeworld Asgard, who is not (admittedly) the biggest or most well-known Marvel character in the lineup.

In a recent interview (via EW), Elba revealed that he actually has much higher ambitions when it comes to playing a Marvel Comics character. As the actor revealed:

“I like that I have a little part in Thor. I’m neither movie star or day player. It allows me to do other things I love… I wish I was more present in the Marvel family. I like what I have, but I also wish that I had a bigger character in the Marvel universe. It’s been great, but I kinda think I need a bit more. I want to be a superhero. I like the idea of that.“

The idea of Elba taking on a bigger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is certainly one that’s been brought up before. Some fans point to cases like Chris Evans, who starred in Fox’s two Fantastic Four films as The Human Torch, before coming over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Captain America; other fans claim that the continuity restrictions of a cinematic universe should restrict actors from changing taking on multiple roles.

Elba already has a second superhero hero movie role on his roster: he played a warrior monk named Moreau in the abysmal Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, the same year he starred in Thor (2011).

Outside of geek circle debates, it’s indisputable that Idris Elba is one of the biggest stars in the industry right now, and the fact that he doesn’t yet have a major franchise to headline (sorry Dark Tower) should be all the motivation Marvel needs to find him a bigger project to headline. If not, competing franchises like the DC Film Universe, Star Wars, or Fox’s X-Men franchise will be the ones to inevitably scoop him up.

Thor: Ragnarok will be in theaters on November 3rd, with Elba returning as Heimdall.