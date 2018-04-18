Josh Brolin Surprises ‘Avengers’ Fan With Infinity Gauntlet

Sometimes, Thanos just has to do it himself.

After a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan won one of Hasbro’s Infinity Gauntlet’s through a Twitter contest, Thanos himself Josh Brolin decided to hand deliver the prize. Surprising Mark at work, Brolin trekked through the fan’s office, waited in the lobby, and met Mark to hand it off.

Surprisingly, Mark might have been more excited to get the Infinity Gauntlet figure than meeting Brolin. Judge for yourself in the video below!

“This does put a smile on my face…” Watch a fan get an extra special surprise from Josh Brolin! #10Days #InfinityWar #Thanos pic.twitter.com/CWp7ecIVV0 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 18, 2018

In fact, Mark wasn’t only meeting the man who plays Thanos. He was also meeting the actor charged with playing Cable in Deadpool 2. Still, Brolin has a preference between the two mega roles.

“Look, I really like doing Cable, and it’s practical,” Brolin told Total Film. “But I think if I was to have a preference, it’d be Thanos, just because my expectation was pretty low, given that I just thought I was a prop. And it was quite the opposite, having seen enough of the movie and realised how cutting edge this technical process is, y’know? I was watching me. I was watching every twitch, every blink. I was watching my eyes. My actions. I was living through my intentions.”

Taking on the massive role was no easy decision for Brolin, either. “At the beginning, before I said yes, I called Mark Ruffalo and I said, ‘What do you think of this?’” Brolin said. “He was like, ‘It’s going to be really uncomfortable in the beginning, and then you see the movie, and you’ll just be absolutely blown away by the stuff you were doing.’ And that was then. They made huge leaps and bounds in mo-cap territory since then. There’s nothing not authentic about it.”

Which Brolin character are you more excited to see? Are you looking forward to his appearance as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War or is there more excitement to see him as the time-traveling Cable in Deadpool 2? Luckily, the two movies are only a few weeks apart, but you can share your opinions, doubts, excitement, and whatever else in the comment section below right now!

Fans will get to see Brolin’s performance next week when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th, followed by his gig as Cable in Deadpool 2 on May 18.