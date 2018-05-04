‘Infinity War’ Directors On If Some Characters Will Not Be Returning In ‘Avengers 4’

The directors of Avengers: Infinity War aren’t ready to say which characters will return for Avengers 4 but will tease the severity of Thanos’ actions.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the sibling directors of Avengers: Infinity War, appeared on the BUILD Series show, where they were asked about which characters would return for Avengers 4 next year. The host tried to steer clear of spoiling the film for anyone who hadn’t seen it yet but he was referring to the many heroes who were erased from existence when Thanos snapped his fingers with a fully formed Infinity Gauntlet.

“Those stakes are what help us have an emotionally cathartic experience with the cinema,” Anthony Russo said. “What we can say is this: we have a very real commitment to there being actual stakes in these movies and that characters can pay the ultimate price for their actions. We can say that. That is real and that is a part of what these films are.”

When the host try to pry something from Joe Russo, he simply refused to add on to his brother’s response. Meanwhile, Bucky actor Sebstian Stan simply has nothing to say about it. “I don’t know anything!” he added.

In an interview with Comicbook.com (seen in the video above), Joe Russo expressed his approach to Avengers 4, where he will be aiming to tell a complete story for each of the characters. “You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Joe Russo said. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019. Leave your Marvel questions and thoughts in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.