Marvel TV Head Hopes ‘Inhumans’ Characters Will Show up in Other MCU Shows

It’s no secret that Inhumans wasn’t really a hit amongst Marvel fans, but it sounds like some of the series’ characters aren’t down for the count just yet.

Jeph Loeb, the Executive Vice President of Marvel Television, spoke about Inhumans during a recent Reddit AMA. When one fan asked if some of Inhumans‘ characters could return in other Marvel Cinematic Universe television shows, Loeb didn’t rule out the possibility.

Even with Inhumans getting a less-than-positive overall response, with the overall response to its recent cancellation basically being “meh”, there will surely be some who are pleased by this news. And given the ground that was covered within Inhumans – namely, the mysterious villain that was teased in the season finale – there certainly would be an opportunity to narratively make it happen.

As some already hypothesized when Inhumans was on the air, there could be a chance for the show’s characters to cross over with Agents of SHIELD, which was recently renewed for a sixth season.

“I don’t know anything about that.” Sonya Balmores said to ComicBook.com last year. “but, I mean, Agents of SHIELD is gonna be right after us, so yeah,” Balmores said. “We’ve got Inhumans, they’ve got NuHumans, I don’t see that not being a possibility.”

“I think it’s fun in a way.” Inhumans showrunner Scott Buck said in an interview last year. “I think it’s fun, and that they, without even realizing it, sort of teased out our show a little bit, in a way. It was certainly not their intention, but it proved very fortuitous that way, that people who watch Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are already sort of familiar with Terrigenesis. And now we get to bring you the world where it all comes from, so that’s definitely fun. Sure, some time in the future, there may be some sort of [crossover] — as it is right now, we stand completely alone and separate from the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but who knows what the future might bring?”

Sure, that future hasn’t been as bright as those involved with Inhumans probably intended, but there are now more Marvel shows than ever for the characters to pop up in. Aside from SHIELD, there’s the recently-released Cloak & Dagger, as well as future seasons of Runaways, Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher.

