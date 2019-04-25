International Avengers: Endgame Screenings Have Pee Breaks and Intermissions

Avengers: Endgame is finally about to hit theaters in North America, but some screenings are already taking place overseas, and it seems those showings of the movie will have something a little different from the stateside showings. According to numerous people attending international screenings, their showings of the movie have featured intermissions and/or pee breaks for the anticipated film, something that is not going to be included in the domestic release. International fans are loving them, though, and are definitely utilizing the breather.

Theaters in Egypt are including intermissions in their showings of Endgame, and Twitter user @cvxfreak is using the time to go get a drink. “This Egyptian theater has an intermission for Endgame. I’m glad because I need another drink 😅” We definitely can’t blame them, and with some theaters offering free refills on soft drinks, it makes us a little jealous. To be fair, we also don’t think they are talking about soda.

Twitter user @jediguardians is also enjoying the mid-film breather, though not because of concessions or refills. “MY THEATRE HAS AN INTERMISSION IN ENDGAME….WE ARE EXACTLY AN HOUR AND A HALF IN. HALFWAY. AND IM SHAKING. LITERALLY SHAKING. IM NOT KIDDING

@gillyheartsyou took a screenshot of the brief intermission, which appears to be 5 minutes long, adding the caption “ITALY IS VERY CIVILIZED”

The film is the longest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to date, clocking in at 3 hours and 58 seconds, raising the runtime from Avengers: Infinity War, which came in at 2 hours and 40 minutes. With Endgame bringing the first 10 years of the MCU to a climactic finish, we can’t blame Marvel for taking the extra time to get it right, and fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to finally see what the Russo Brothers have in store.

Even so, it’s looking like the little pee breaks being provided internationally are appreciated.

You can check out the official description for Avengers: Endgame below:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

