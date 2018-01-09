Marvel

Internet Reacts to Stan Lee Sexual Misconduct Reports

Over the past few months a number of men in the entertainment industry have been accused of sexual […]

By

Over the past few months a number of men in the entertainment industry have been accused of sexual misconduct and, today, those new allegations added legendary comics creator Stan Lee to the list.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the 95-year-old Lee has been accused of sexual misconduct by nurses who provided in-home care to Lee while working at his West Hollywood home. Among the accusations are those that he demanded oral sex from the nurses, groped them, and walked around naked in their presence. The claims were brought forward by a nursing company that employed the nurses making the allegations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lee denies the allegations, stating in a statement made through his legal team that the accusations are “categorically” false.

“Mr. Lee categorically denies these false and despicable allegations and he full intends to fight to protect his stellar good name and impeccable character,” a statement from Lee, by way of his lawyer Tom Lallas reads in part.

However, as news hit the internet about the allegations, both fans and the public at large had strong reactions. Everything from relief that “Stan Lee” was trending online for a reason other than death or illness to conspiracy theories that the allegations are part of a plot to ruin Black Panther‘s release next month was being discussed on Twitter. To be certain, there are no easy responses and, as the story continues to unfold there will likely be even more complicated reactions to the allegations.

Here is a sampling of the reactions to the allegations against Lee on Twitter.

@MarsinCharge

@CMooreHere

@Bacon_Incident

@elanajoy1982

@dumpstercryptid

@JesabelRaay

@KatCandee

@jayde_ram

@J_Rocka

@Jbird1579

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts