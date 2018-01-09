Internet Reacts to Stan Lee Sexual Misconduct Reports

Over the past few months a number of men in the entertainment industry have been accused of sexual misconduct and, today, those new allegations added legendary comics creator Stan Lee to the list.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the 95-year-old Lee has been accused of sexual misconduct by nurses who provided in-home care to Lee while working at his West Hollywood home. Among the accusations are those that he demanded oral sex from the nurses, groped them, and walked around naked in their presence. The claims were brought forward by a nursing company that employed the nurses making the allegations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lee denies the allegations, stating in a statement made through his legal team that the accusations are “categorically” false.

“Mr. Lee categorically denies these false and despicable allegations and he full intends to fight to protect his stellar good name and impeccable character,” a statement from Lee, by way of his lawyer Tom Lallas reads in part.

However, as news hit the internet about the allegations, both fans and the public at large had strong reactions. Everything from relief that “Stan Lee” was trending online for a reason other than death or illness to conspiracy theories that the allegations are part of a plot to ruin Black Panther‘s release next month was being discussed on Twitter. To be certain, there are no easy responses and, as the story continues to unfold there will likely be even more complicated reactions to the allegations.

Here is a sampling of the reactions to the allegations against Lee on Twitter.

@MarsinCharge

I saw Stan Lee trending and took a deep breath because I was prepared for him to die but UHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/fyLMjgeF25 — Zora Neale Hustlin’ (@MarsinCharge) January 9, 2018

@CMooreHere

Me seeing “Stan Lee” trending for sexual assault pic.twitter.com/c0JCo0L5TC — Cornelius Moore (@CMooreHere) January 9, 2018

@Bacon_Incident

Why is Stan Lee being accused of sexual misconduct now when he fucked Jack Kirby decades ago? ? — Fryer, Walk With Me (@Bacon_Incident) January 9, 2018

@elanajoy1982

Ever since finding out as a kid that Stan Lee used MLK and Malcolm X as the influence for Professor X and Magneto I’ve adored him. Finding out that he used his power to abuse women is devastating to the little girl who loved him. ????



I stand with the victims. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/jsGyWXr7Wk — Elana The Great ?? (@elanajoy1982) January 9, 2018

@dumpstercryptid

goddamnit. not stan lee. god. damnit.

i’m not even shocked, because cis straight dude with power, but i’m… disappointed. i literally said “man i hope stan lee isn’t a shitty person” when all the revelations started happening last yr, and now look. fuck. — the ?beans? of production (@dumpstercryptid) January 9, 2018

@JesabelRaay

Stan Lee is now being accused of sexual misconduct & Marvel fans are implying that Zack Snyder fans are manufacturing this controversy to boycott BLACK PANTHER & INFINITY WAR. I just… can’t. #StanLee pic.twitter.com/ybBJxr1zY2 — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) January 9, 2018

@KatCandee

Folks, the Stan Lee story was broke by Daily Mail and Nancy Grace.

Might as well be the Daily Bugle and J. Jonah Jameson. — WaywardAbnormalNerd (@KatCandee) January 9, 2018

@jayde_ram

If funny seeing all the people saying stan lee’s accusations are justified because he’s 95…and? Him being old had nothing to do with anything, its’s still wrong. — Otter. (@jayde_ram) January 9, 2018

@J_Rocka

Man this news on Stan Lee has got to be fake. Please let it be fake. Excelsior? — JUSTIN KOWALSKI (@J_Rocka) January 9, 2018

@Jbird1579