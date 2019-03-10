Marvel’s ‘Iron Fist’ Star Finn Jones Lands New Lead Role In Serial Killer Drama ‘Prodigal Son’

Iron Fist star Finn Jones has found some of his first work in a post-Defendersverse world. After Netflix sent Iron Fist to the chopping block after two seasons, Jones will now star in a pilot for Fox’s Prodigal Son in hopes it gets picked up to series.

Jones will play the show’s lead character, a criminal psychologist named Malcolm Bright. According to THR, Bright has a “unique insight into how killers think — because his father is one.” Bright’s father will be played by Michael Sheen while his mother will be played by Bellamy Young (Scandal). Other stars set to appear include Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, and Frank Harts.

The show is described as a “darkly comedic” serial-killer drama from scribes Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver (Deception). The show is produced in part between Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter set to executive produce alongside Riverdale director Lee Toland Krieger.

Prodigal Son is one of three pilots — the others being Batwoman and Katy Keene — from Berlanti Productions ordered for the upcoming season. Should all three shows be ordered to series, it’d mark a whopping 18 shows on air for the production house.

Immediately after Iron Fist’s cancellation, Jones was at a convention appearance with Iron Fist co-star Jessica Henwick. While there, Jones called the cancellation of the show “a shame.“

“It’s just a shame that the show gets canceled right when Danny reaches his peak,” the actor reflected. “It feels like the journey is incomplete.”

Thought the first season of the show was panned by fans and critics alike, the second season offered a much more composed version of the show, eventually leading the show to be one of Rotten Tomatoes’ most improved shows season-to-season.

Both seasons of Iron Fist are now streaming on Netflix.

