New ‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Photos Released

Marvel Television and Netflix have released a new batch of photos from the second season of Marvel’s Iron Fist.

The photos show Finn Jones returning as the titular hero, as well as the alliance of villains arrayed against him: Sacha Dewan as Davos, Alice Eve as Typhoid Mary, and Jessica Stroup as Joy Meechum.

Luckily, Danny Rand has some allies on his side, as the photos also tease the Daughters of the Dragon – Colleen Wing played by Jessica Henwick and Misty Knight played by Simone Missick – getting in on the action. Check out the photos in the attached gallery.

The first trailer for Marvel’s Iron Fist Season Two on Netflix was released at San Diego Comic-Con last week. The trailer hints at Davos becoming the Steel Serpent and additional footage hinted at Iron Fist getting a proper superhero costume.

Here’s the synopsis for Iron Fist Season Two:

“Iron Fist Season 2 features Danny Rand (Finn Jones) as he fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.

Season 2 furthers the transformation of Danny, a character with a fish out of water coming of age story making his way in a harsh new world, battling to work out who he is. This season, Danny has promised that with Matt Murdock gone, he will step up and protect his city. But a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity and he must conquer his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2 stars Finn Jones (Danny Rand), Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing), Sacha Dhawan (Davos), Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum), Jessica Stroup (Joy Meachum), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and introduces Alice Eve (Mary Walker).”

At Comic-Con, the producers of Iron Fist talked a bit about changes that have been between the first and second season.

“I think the thing people are going to get really excited about was that Sacha bombed onto the scene as Davos last year and wasn’t really sure what side he was on,” said Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb. “This year you’ll know exactly what side he’s on and as we revealed last night, somehow, some way he has a fist of his own.”

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season Two comes to Netflix on September 7th.

Iron Fist also appears in the second season of Marvel’s Luke Cage, which is now streaming on Netflix. Other upcoming Marvel Netflix series includes Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three in 2018, Marvel’s The Punisher Season Two, and Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Three.