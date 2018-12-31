‘Iron Man’ Star Robert Downey Jr. Reveals How to Ring in the New Year With Tony Stark

It’s New Year’s Eve and while many people around the world will be partying 2018 away in various events, if by some chance you don’t have plans for your own ringing in of 2019 Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr. has a great idea: you can celebrate with Tony Stark.

The Avengers: Infinity War star shared a meme on Twitter today that reminds folks that if you start watching Iron Man 3 at a specific time — 11:55:50 p.m. to be exact — you will hit midnight at the exact same time the movie does, allowing you to celebrate New Year’s with Tony Stark.

I’m up for the challenge. Happy New Year, everyone! pic.twitter.com/iZQpiDilRH — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) December 31, 2018

If you recall, in Iron Man 3 there is a scene early in the film where they celebrate New Year’s Eve. The timing suggested in Downey’s post aligns the real world and the movie world just so that everyone celebrates together.

Pretty cool timing, right? It’s just one of many timing tricks people can participate in to align a specific song or movie to hit just as 2018 turns to 2019, but it’s also not a new trick. Last year, a Reddit user named TheRealClose first shared this specific timing for Iron Man 3, though as we mentioned last year this time if you want to set your own viewing up to party with Tony Stark you might want to practice getting things right down to the second — everyone’s Blu-Ray player is different, after all.

Of course, if for some reason you don’t want to celebrate 2019 with Tony Stark — maybe seeing him adrift in space in the Avengers: Endgame trailer is just too emotional for you to look back on happier times yet — there’s another fun timing challenge you can take in order to party with another fictional character.

On Sunday, Netflix offered up their suggestion for the “perfect” way to ring in 2019 with a carefully timed viewing of Shrek.

“If you start watching Shrek at 10:39:04 on New Year’s Eve, a bunch of magical fairy tale creatures will start playing the Eddie Murphy & Smash Mouth version of ‘I’m a Believer’ precisely at midnight, in case anyone is looking for the perfect way to celebrate,” the Netflix’s tweet reads.

Once 2019 gets here, you can check in on Tony Stark’s post Avengers: Infinity War predicament when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26, 2019.

Do you plan to ring in the New Year with Tony Stark or do you have other plans? Let us know how you plan to welcome 2019 in the comments below.