Marvel Announces Iron Man Series From Pulitzer Prize Winner Spencer Ackerman

A new Iron Man series is on the way from a Pulitzer prize winner. Today marks the final issue of Invincible Iron Man, as writer Gerry Duggan wraps up his run that featured a lengthy storyline with the X-Men. This means it’s time for a new creative team to take the reins on the Armored Avenger. While readers of Invincible Iron Man #20 already found out who is coming on to launch a new Iron Man series, Marvel has officially announced Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Spencer Ackerman (Reign of Terror; DC’s Waller vs. Wildstorm) and artist Julius Ohta (Hellverine, Alien) are launching a new volume of Iron Man.

Iron Man #1 by Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta debuts in October, and marks Ackerman’s Marvel debut. The series picks up after the events of Invincible Iron Man #20 with Tony Stark back in control of Stark Unlimited. However, some familiar threats in the form of Roxxon and A.I.M. resurface, pushing Tony Stark to build the “Improvised Iron Man,” an armor that hasn’t been seen in his 60-year history. Marvel is also teasing the debut of a new Iron Monger.

Iron Man #1 cover by Yasmine Putri

Marvel teases the return of the West Coast Avengers

Invincible Iron Man #20 mostly deals with Tony Stark cleaning up some loose ends, like Feilong’s imprisonment on Arakko and his marriage to Emma Frost. However, the final pages take Iron Man out west to a Stark Industries hangar. Thanks to some psychic insider trading, Emma Frost gifted Tony Stark billions of dollars to help rebuild his life, which he used to buy an airstrip on the west side of Los Angeles. Together with James “Rhodey” Rhodes, Tony Stark is bringing back the West Coast Avengers.

While Iron Man doesn’t have anything official to announce just yet, he does confirm that West Coast Avengers are coming. “Okay, and maaaybe we’re starting a new West Coast Avengers,” Iron Man’s internal dialogue says as he and War Machine race into the air to stop a falling rocket. “Just don’t tell anyone yet.”

What is Spencer Ackerman’s Iron Man series about?

Iron Man #1 variant cover by Sumit Kumar

Tony Stark is back on top after regaining control of his company, armor, and confidence. He’s determined to never hit rock bottom again, so when familiar threats like Roxxon and A.I.M. resurface, they’ll be met by an Iron Man more than willing to fight back, play dirty, and unleash every bit of his intellect to bring them down! When the best of his own technology fails him, Tony will build a brand-new armor unlike any seen in his over 60-year history. Dubbed the “Improvised Iron Man,” fans will see it assembled throughout the series as Tony does what he does best—tinkering and upgrading it to counter anything the world throws at him. The series will also debut a new Iron Monger, complete with a mysteriously-powered new armor…

Roxxon and A.I.M. team up to take on Stark Unlimited! But they’re ready for the old Tony Stark. This one? He’s a lot angrier than he used to be. Iron Man is going to war! New armor, old enemies, and unbelievable twists abound in this fresh take on a fury-powered Iron Man!

“Winning a Pulitzer is cool and all, but it’s not writing for Marvel Comics,” Ackerman shared. “And to write Iron Man is a very specific dream come true. A lot of comics’ best creators have used Iron Man to tell big stories about security and freedom – with a whole lot of super hero action, of course – and I can’t wait to build on their legacy.”

On how his esteemed career in journalism prepared him to take on Tony Stark’s specific complexities, Ackerman added, “In my day job reporting on national security, I’ve covered the real-life equivalents of the Stark Expo, watched experimental weapons in action, seen their impact on human beings, and tracked the massive wealth they generate for a select few. Tony struggles with challenges – and is sure about to struggle with challenges – that I’ve covered for years. Only now I can write about them the way I’ve always wanted to: in a super hero universe!”

Iron Man #1 goes on sale October 23rd.